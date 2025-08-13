Nintendo has today announced it will be bringing Chibi-Robo to the Switch 2's GameCube library next week on 21st August, 2025.

This title was one of the many games originally confirmed alongside the launch of the GameCube library for the Switch Online service. It originally made its debut on the GameCube in 2005/06 and was developed by the team at Skip.

Here's an official description about what you can expect from this title, if you haven't played it before:

The little robot who wants to bring happiness to all! Chibi-Robo is a four-inch-tall robot who's arrived at the Sanderson house with the goal of helping the family get the most out of life and find happiness. Day or night, he'll help however he can, whether that's by cleaning or looking for lost items. In this chibi action-adventure title originally released for the Nintendo GameCube™ system in 2006, you'll aim for the top of the Chibi-Rankings by gathering Happy Points and Moolah (aka money)! It's rumored that Chibi-Robo will become Super Chibi-Robo if he reaches the top of the rankings...but between a daughter who only speaks in the language of frogs and toys that come alive when humans aren't around, Chibi-Robo has his work cut out for him in the mystery-packed Sanderson house!

To play this title on Switch 2 you'll need to have an active subscription to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.

Some of the other GameCube titles confirmed for the Switch Online's GameCube service include Luigi's Mansion, Super Mario Sunshine and Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance. This next update will follow on from the release of Super Mario Strikers on the service in July.