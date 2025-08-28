In case you somehow missed it, Nintendo has an alarm clock that it occasionally updates with new (and free) themes.

In an announcement on Nintendo's official Japanese website, there'll be new sounds based on Kirby and the Forgotten Land added to Nintendo Alarmo in a future update, including seven different alarm types.

Here's a rough translation, which also notes how some alarms based on the new DLC will be added. When this information is shared locally, we'll provide an update.

"There will be seven new alarms , including songs from "Starry World." Please wait for further announcements regarding the release date of the alarms."

Of course, this announcement lines up with the release of the Switch 2 version of Kirby and the Forgotten Land today, along with the arrival of the Star-Crossed World content, which is also available to existing owners as an upgrade.

Earlier this year, Alarmo also received free themes based on Animal Crossing and Super Mario. This latest Kirby-themed update follows the news of a new Tetris 99 event and an update to the Forgotten Land soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app.