In March of this year, the Nintendo Music app received an update adding songs from the Switch title Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

At the time, Nintendo mentioned how the rest of this album was coming "later this year", and now, ahead of the launch of the Switch 2 Edition of this title, additional tracks have been added to this album.

This follows the release of select Kirby Air Riders songs last week on the Nintendo Music album following a special Nintendo Direct hosted by Masahiro Sakurai. To listen to these tracks on this app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription.

Apart from this, Nintendo has also announced the latest Tetris 99 event will see return of three Kirby themes. Kirby and the Forgotten Land recently got an update ahead Switch 2 Edition's release as well.