Nintendo has been celebrating Kirby in all sorts of ways recently and apart from the return of Kirby and the Forgotten Land on the Switch 2 this week, it's also restocked its online shops with some new goodies.

This latest one might not be the most exciting, but hey – we're sure some fans out there will appreciate "shopping bag" Kirby. You can get this "exclusive" My Nintendo Store item in the US and Canada for 600 Platinum Points.

Here's a bit more about it, along with another look. One other thing to note is shipping fees apply.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Shopping Bag - This handy reusable bag features Kirby looking ready to transform to mouthful mode… perfect for shopping! Size: 23" x 16” (folded – 5 x 5”)

This follows some news about an update to the My Nintendo Store in Australia and New Zealand, which added all sorts of Kirby merchandise.