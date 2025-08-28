To celebrate the arrival of Kirby and the Forgotten Land on the Switch 2 this week. Nintendo has recently extended its Kirby line on the My Nintendo Store in Australia and New Zealand.

It adds all sorts of new items and products. This includes a Kirby Tumbler, some Kirby Plush, multiple Kirby Plush Keyring, and last but not least, Kirby Latte Float Canister (featuring seven different designs to collect). All prices below are in AUD:

Kirby Latte Float Canister (Bandai, Assorted) - $7.50 each

Kirby (Peekaboo) Kirby (Inhale) Kirby (Friend Heart) Kirby (Cream) Kirby (Lying Down) Waddle Dee Kirby (Peekaboo) *Rare Colour Version

Kirby Tumbler with Straw and Lid - $30.00

"Made out of reusable food-grade silicone and resin, you'll always have a fresh beverage to keep you hydrated. Keep your straw in place with the Invincible Candy straw marker."

Kirby Three Coloured Dango Plush (16cm) - $30.00

Kirby Sakura Mochi Plush (17cm) - $49.99

Key Plush Keyring - $19.99

Kirby Plush Keyring (Friend Heart)

Kirby Plush Keyring (Parasol Waddle Dee)

Kirby Plush Keyring (Sleep)

Kirby Plush Keyring (Star Rod)

This same store also recently restocked the Kirby amiibo (from the Kirby Collection) and is also taking pre-orders for Kirby Air Riders. This update lines up with the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land's Switch 2 Edition.

Nintendo has also released some Kirby and the Forgotten Land Switch Online icons, which you can redeem with your My Nintendo Platinum Points: