To celebrate the arrival of Kirby and the Forgotten Land on the Switch 2 this week. Nintendo has recently extended its Kirby line on the My Nintendo Store in Australia and New Zealand.

It adds all sorts of new items and products. This includes a Kirby Tumbler, some Kirby Plush, multiple Kirby Plush Keyring, and last but not least, Kirby Latte Float Canister (featuring seven different designs to collect). All prices below are in AUD:

Kirby Latte Float Canister (Bandai, Assorted) - $7.50 each

  1. Kirby (Peekaboo)
  2. Kirby (Inhale)
  3. Kirby (Friend Heart)
  4. Kirby (Cream)
  5. Kirby (Lying Down)
  6. Waddle Dee
  7. Kirby (Peekaboo) *Rare Colour Version

Kirby Tumbler with Straw and Lid - $30.00

"Made out of reusable food-grade silicone and resin, you'll always have a fresh beverage to keep you hydrated. Keep your straw in place with the Invincible Candy straw marker."

Kirby
Kirby Three Coloured Dango Plush (16cm) - $30.00

Kirby
Kirby Sakura Mochi Plush (17cm) - $49.99

Kirby
Key Plush Keyring - $19.99

  • Kirby Plush Keyring (Friend Heart)
  • Kirby Plush Keyring (Parasol Waddle Dee)
  • Kirby Plush Keyring (Sleep)
  • Kirby Plush Keyring (Star Rod)

This same store also recently restocked the Kirby amiibo (from the Kirby Collection) and is also taking pre-orders for Kirby Air Riders. This update lines up with the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land's Switch 2 Edition.

Nintendo has also released some Kirby and the Forgotten Land Switch Online icons, which you can redeem with your My Nintendo Platinum Points:

Kirby
Have you bought any Kirby items from the My Nintendo Store recently? Let us know in the comments.

