To celebrate the arrival of Kirby and the Forgotten Land on the Switch 2 this week. Nintendo has recently extended its Kirby line on the My Nintendo Store in Australia and New Zealand.
It adds all sorts of new items and products. This includes a Kirby Tumbler, some Kirby Plush, multiple Kirby Plush Keyring, and last but not least, Kirby Latte Float Canister (featuring seven different designs to collect). All prices below are in AUD:
Kirby Latte Float Canister (Bandai, Assorted) - $7.50 each
- Kirby (Peekaboo)
- Kirby (Inhale)
- Kirby (Friend Heart)
- Kirby (Cream)
- Kirby (Lying Down)
- Waddle Dee
- Kirby (Peekaboo) *Rare Colour Version
Kirby Tumbler with Straw and Lid - $30.00
"Made out of reusable food-grade silicone and resin, you'll always have a fresh beverage to keep you hydrated. Keep your straw in place with the Invincible Candy straw marker."
Kirby Three Coloured Dango Plush (16cm) - $30.00
Kirby Sakura Mochi Plush (17cm) - $49.99
Key Plush Keyring - $19.99
- Kirby Plush Keyring (Friend Heart)
- Kirby Plush Keyring (Parasol Waddle Dee)
- Kirby Plush Keyring (Sleep)
- Kirby Plush Keyring (Star Rod)
This same store also recently restocked the Kirby amiibo (from the Kirby Collection) and is also taking pre-orders for Kirby Air Riders. This update lines up with the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land's Switch 2 Edition.
Nintendo has also released some Kirby and the Forgotten Land Switch Online icons, which you can redeem with your My Nintendo Platinum Points: