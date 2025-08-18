Surprise! Nintendo has announced that it will be holding a special Kirby Air Riders Direct on 19th August 2025 (that's tomorrow).
The announcement was made via the Nintendo Today! app, where we learnt that the showcase will kick off at 2pm BST / 6am PDT / 9am EDT/ 3pm CEST and will last for... wait for it... 45 minutes. When you consider just how much content Nintendo packed into the 15-minute Donkey Kong Bananza presentation, this is a long one!
What's more, it will all be helmed by Masahiro Sakurai himself. Come on, that's quite the host!
You can find the precise time that the event will get underway in your region below:
- North America: 6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT
- UK/Ire: 2pm BST
- Europe: 3pm CEST / 4pm EEST
- Asia/Oceania: 10pm JST / 9pm AWST / 11pm AEST
If that wasn't enough Kirb for ya, the official @KirbyAirRiders X account has also popped up today, sharing a tweet which declares itself the place for Air Riders updates.
Air Riders was revealed at the Switch 2 Direct earlier this year, hyping us up nicely with Sakurai's involvement and a 2025 release window. We've seen and heard nothing since, so there's plenty to look forward to tomorrow.
Will you be tuning in for this Direct? Ride down to the comments and let us know.
Comments 94
Oh, that's exciting. This has been my most anticipated Switch 2 game ever since it was announced so I'm super keen to actually see some gameplay footage.
This is the big fall game. That’s disappointing
@sixrings for you maybe
THIS IS SO EXCITING! it must be really big then. way to make me jump with joy in the morning nintendo! poyo
My most anticipated Switch 2 title getting the spotlight for 45 minutes? Sign me up!
I still play the Gamecube original from time to time.
Didn't see a Kirby Air Riders dedicated Direct coming and even less so it lasting 45 minutes (that's wild for a Direct of this kind) - looking forward to watching the Italian version live on my own tomorrow and the next day the Japanese one for my YouTube channel!
Oh wow. This is gonna be a real deep game ain't it?
I wonder if Pic of the Day will come back.
Yessss - this must mean it's gonna be a belter of a game.
THIS DIRECT WAS MADE JUST FOR ME I AM ALL IN
@sixrings Isn't that Metroid Prime 4?
This is a pleasant surprise. And 45 minutes? There must be a ton of stuff in this. Damn, Nintendo is bringing the pain with this one.
45 minutes?! Sakurai (as usual) must have cooked.
Peak Direct! 45 minutes will be crazy, can’t wait to finally see gameplay.
I’m pretty excited for this game, but 45 minutes? They are going to spoil the whole game at this point
I don't get it, why creating a competitor to Mario Kart? Instead of a fusion?
HUH? NO GAMEPLAY YET AND WE’RE JUST GETTING A DIRECT? That’s absurd. Still hope this doesn’t rule out a general September direct
FORTY-FIVE MINUTES?!?!?
takes a second to recover
It wouldn't be a Sakurai presentation without the long duration.
@Bentleyma @sixrings
Pokemon Legends Z-A is the big fall game.
45 MINUTES?!!! HOLY KIRBY
45 minutes...?? It had to be a Sakurai game lol.
Not interested in this one nor Pokemon. Wake me up when we have news from Metroid.
That is a lot of time to show one game, I would assume that means there is a lot to show. Going by Sakurai's previous games I would expect no less, they are usually jam packed full of stuff to do.
Now THIS is a direct I'm definitely looking forward to. Come on Sakurai, show those chumps how it's done!
Can't wait. Been asking for this game for decades since I played the original. Sakurai's famous for stuffing his games full of things to do, so I have a good feeling this game will be worth whatever the price is. I'm not worried.
@TheExile285 given Sakurai's history, I can actually understand how one would need 45 minutes to explain all the nuances in game mechanics...
That’s a lot of Kirby.
45 minutes seems so weird! Must be presented by Sakurai and there'll be lots of talking bits.
Sakurai's presentations are always top-notch as are his games so I'm really looking forward to seeing what he has to offer!
@Qbecknight The main mode that everyone plays in Kirby Air Ride isn't even a racing mode. It's not really competing with Mario Kart.
@BenAV Most of the modes were racing modes as I recall though and we don't know what they're doing with the sequel yet.
@progx yup for me. If it’s like other four hour Kirby games. Disappointed. And I owned the original. Kart is simply a million times better. Give me a new f zero.
I will probably be watching this, this is one of those games which they're gonna need to sell for me before I'm actually interested.
Removed - flaming/arguing
lesssss goo! this is at the top of my games list, so im super excited
I guess this will have more substantial content than the og (which is good because it was very bare bones. I'm sorry, but it was). Plus... maybe Nintendo's next Direct will be massive.
A 45 minute Direct for a game that will probably take just as long to play. Shrug.
Knowing Sakurai - and I don't mean this insulting in any way - he's gonna break down the history of the original game, each mode in the new one and throw in some anecdotes about tangentially related encounters with important figures in the business.
He's passionate and meticulous like that haha
I can't believe they released Donkey Kong Bananza in the same year as Mario Kart World. They both have Donkey Kong and Pauline it's like the same game.
Removed - flaming/arguing
Something tells me that this isn’t just going to be a Kart style racer. No gameplay footage yet, 45 minute Direct, we already had Mario Kart this year.
Color me mildly jazzed. They’ll absolutely shadow drop the original too. I’d bet my last remaining gonad.
Will watch for a bit and see. Might not be for me as I didn’t enjoy the mechanics on the cube.
@Suketoudara I think it's a pretty safe bet though that there will be a mode similar to City Trial except probably even more fleshed out. Obviously there's still racing as well but I doubt it'll be the game's biggest appeal so it can easily co-exist with Mario Kart.
I guess this might be a September release. Maybe a shadow drop of Kirby’s Air Ride will be released tomorrow on NSO.
What on earth is Sakurai cooking
Hoo boy, Sakurai back at his daily updates routine? Love it.
My body is ready.
Kinda suprised we're getting another direct after the Indie and Partner shows.
I have never played the original, not even sure I've seen more than a couple of screenshots. It's been interesting watching the new one, prompting one of two responses "What game was that? Oh that thing", and "hell yeah! can't believe we're getting a sequel, give it to me now!."
I've been so all in on MP4 that I hadn't paid much attention about this one, but now it's obviously gonna be announced, hype meter is climbing fast. Always had a real soft spot for Kirby.
‘Citin! Whilst there wasn’t a lot to the original Kirby Air Ride… on the flip side there was also A LOT at the same time. No doubt him and the team will double down this time around.
I love the fact that it’s the length of both the Partner and Indie directs put together.
@Scarmucci indeed, because Kid Icarus Uprising and each of the Super Smash Bros Series were also about the length of a Direct 🤣
Sakurai used to do half hour directs to introduce single characters to smash bros so amazed people are surprised about that length.
Regardless, I'll check this out even though I have no expectations or hype for this game but I'm primarily excited to just see the release calendar for the rest of the year shapes out.
@B3RTAY
What bet did make that lost you the last one? XD
Um...
I will not watch since I have low hype with Kirby franchise and moreover the Racing genre is also one of my lowest priority.
I might get the game but maybe several years later.
In Sakurai I trust!!!!
Cannot wait to see what he does with this one.
@Dpishere samurai will probably spend 20 minutes going through menus
Never doubt Sakurai's ability to find a way to do yet another obsessively-detailed Direct for one of his games post-SSBU 😆
I'm glad they're finally going into detail about Air Riders (especially if its still scheduled for 2025 like they claim) but I'm gonna go into this with some mild skepticism as Sakurai is rather notorious for ignoring Kirby games he didn't have a direct hand in developing in his games which may cause Air Riders to suffer by extension but I'd be happy to be proven wrong nonetheless XD
@Anti-Matter What if it was a Garfield Kart 2 direct?
Welp, 45 minutes + the usual start time pushes this out of watch territory for me thanks to work, so I'll have to catch the news later. Still, at least it's an actual Nintendo Direct!
Dam my prediction of some sort of direct a week late. Looking forward to this!.
@BenAV It will be interesting to see if they stick with the one button controls for the racing modes
I'm sure this game will be fun, but Nintendo games always have the weirdest online play that is just typically really restrictive so it's probably not for me. I also really have only been into narrative games lately. I might get it if it looks absolutely amazing, but it's probably a pass
This is a nice surprise, didn't think we'd be getting more news on this game until September. Also makes me wonder if Nintendo's going to have Prime 4 appear at Opening Night Live considering it's the only 2025 game Nintendo's being silent about at this point.
This is very exciting. We know about 0 about this game right now. And then a 45 min direct drops? I am very excited. Also this month the Switch 2 edition of Kirby and the Forgotten land is released so it seems fitting.
That's very big. I wonder if this will be feature rich like Kid Icarus Uprising.
If so I'll look forward to playing this for hundreds of hours lol
Never played a Kirby game, so hoping this will change that
45 minutes? That’s gotta be a typo, Shirley.
So, 1 Kirby + 1 Air Ride = A playable Kirby Air Riders character…. Uhh, I mean, 1+1=2, sorry teach
@BenAV ok ok thank for the reply, i will check it out!
A 45 minute Direct for a game we haven't even seen a snippet of actual gameplay from, is nuts, in a good way.
I started freaking out but yeah no that’s awesome, I’m hyped
There's a lot of things I dont like in life or are not for me but I dont feel the need to talk about them on every thread. Honestly, these forums of late!
Anyway, looking forward to this. 👍
@Suketoudara Yeah that will be interesting. Wouldn't surprise me if we get something a little more complex this time around but I guess we'll find out tomorrow.
Even though I'm most keen for whatever is taking City Trial's place, I do also hope that the racing mode is really fun as I'd be keen for a new racer that isn't just straight line simulator with way too many players.
Sakurai is announcing Smash at the same time xoxo
This is going to be another very indepth game just like his past works. Kirby Air Ride, Kid Icarus Uprising, and Smash Bros. Loads to learn and work with. Granted sure this could be shortened some.
Plot twist, Kirby Air Riders isn't real and this an elaborate Smash Bros. reveal. Sakurai is the only guy devious enough to do that lol.
Jokes aside, Switch 2 needs a good racing game. PLEASE be good, PLEASE!!
This will be fun. I like Sakurai's presentation style.
I love how in depth sakurai gets with his presentations. He's probably gonna talk about all the stuff in the settings and I'm all for it
I just want to see some signature dry sarcasm from Sakurai. That and him playing multiple racers on multiple gamepads at the same time again.
I’m interested in the game but I’ve never played the original so I think that this Direct is a good thing for me as it’ll help me to figure out if I wanna buy it or not (and reviews once it’s out).
Also as everyone else is saying: 45 minutes?? Holy cow!
45 Minutes? Wow, do they not believe in keeping anything secret nowadays?
Make Adeleine + Ribbon racers and my life is yours, Sakurai.
@sixrings L take. Kirby Air Ride is awesome.
45 minutes?! What the actual HECK?!
deep breaths
This was totally unexpected, but I'll definitely tune in live if I have nothing going on, and also participate in the NL live chat as well if that happens!
Anticipating a 'development update' video regarding MP4 at this point
Gonna skip so I can be surprised.
Masahiro Sakurai, you absolute madman. Riding the wave into Gamescom with something that has potential to steal the show. (No, I'm not saying PEAK, that's a game by Landcrab.)
A new episode of The Sakurai Show is about to air I think.
Given how we know next to nothing about the game, 45 minutes seems about right to give you a good dish of information.
@sixrings imagine thinking a Sakurai directed game will be disappointing.
Definitely surprised that its only Kirby Air Riders... especially with that run time. Was really thinking Nintendo would have a full blown Direct this week to shore up the holidays. Regardless, ill definitely be watching.
45 minutes?? Ok maybe this game is like huge or something? That would be a shock
Hyped!
I’m sure Sakurai-san and co. will bring us a fun game.
45 mins though? He sure is a thorough guy!
I really hope we still get Prime 4 this year otherwise I won’t have any first party holiday release I’ll likely be interested in on my new S2…
I’m excited to see this. I’m not sure if it’ll be on my purchase list though. Between Mario Kart World and Fast DMX, I’m pretty set on racing games.
Oh baby. September release it is 😎
45 minutes? Wow, Sakurai must have gone HARD on this game. Excited to see him again!
I bet it will just be 45 minutes of Slackerai just snoozing on the couch while eating jelly filled donuts… in his sleep.
45 mins is surprising! Very curious about just how big this game could be if Sakurai has only been working on it since 2023?
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...