Surprise! Nintendo has announced that it will be holding a special Kirby Air Riders Direct on 19th August 2025 (that's tomorrow).

The announcement was made via the Nintendo Today! app, where we learnt that the showcase will kick off at 2pm BST / 6am PDT / 9am EDT/ 3pm CEST and will last for... wait for it... 45 minutes. When you consider just how much content Nintendo packed into the 15-minute Donkey Kong Bananza presentation, this is a long one!

What's more, it will all be helmed by Masahiro Sakurai himself. Come on, that's quite the host!

You can find the precise time that the event will get underway in your region below:

North America: 6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT

6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT UK/Ire: 2pm BST

2pm BST Europe: 3pm CEST / 4pm EEST

3pm CEST / 4pm EEST Asia/Oceania: 10pm JST / 9pm AWST / 11pm AEST

If that wasn't enough Kirb for ya, the official @KirbyAirRiders X account has also popped up today, sharing a tweet which declares itself the place for Air Riders updates.

Air Riders was revealed at the Switch 2 Direct earlier this year, hyping us up nicely with Sakurai's involvement and a 2025 release window. We've seen and heard nothing since, so there's plenty to look forward to tomorrow.

Will you be tuning in for this Direct? Ride down to the comments and let us know.