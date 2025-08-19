Surprise! Nintendo has announced that it will be holding a special Kirby Air Riders Direct on 19th August 2025 (that's today).
The announcement was made via the Nintendo Today! app, where we learnt that the showcase will kick off at 2pm BST / 6am PDT / 9am EDT/ 3pm CEST and will last for... wait for it... 45 minutes. When you consider just how much content Nintendo packed into the 15-minute Donkey Kong Bananza presentation, this is a long one!
What's more, it will all be helmed by Masahiro Sakurai himself. Come on, that's quite the host!
You can find the precise time that the event will get underway in your region below:
- North America: 6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT
- UK/Ire: 2pm BST
- Europe: 3pm CEST / 4pm EEST
- Asia/Oceania: 10pm JST / 9pm AWST / 11pm AEST
If that wasn't enough Kirb for ya, the official @KirbyAirRiders X account also popped up yesterday, sharing a tweet which declares itself the place for Air Riders updates.
Air Riders was revealed at the Switch 2 Direct earlier this year, hyping us up nicely with Sakurai's involvement and a 2025 release window. We've seen and heard nothing since, so there's plenty to look forward to today.
Will you be tuning in for this Direct? Ride down to the comments and let us know.
Comments 189
Oh, that's exciting. This has been my most anticipated Switch 2 game ever since it was announced so I'm super keen to actually see some gameplay footage.
This is the big fall game. That’s disappointing
@sixrings for you maybe
THIS IS SO EXCITING! it must be really big then. way to make me jump with joy in the morning nintendo! poyo
My most anticipated Switch 2 title getting the spotlight for 45 minutes? Sign me up!
I still play the Gamecube original from time to time.
Didn't see a Kirby Air Riders dedicated Direct coming and even less so it lasting 45 minutes (that's wild for a Direct of this kind) - looking forward to watching the Italian version live on my own tomorrow and the next day the Japanese one for my YouTube channel!
Oh wow. This is gonna be a real deep game ain't it?
I wonder if Pic of the Day will come back.
Yessss - this must mean it's gonna be a belter of a game.
THIS DIRECT WAS MADE JUST FOR ME I AM ALL IN
@sixrings Isn't that Metroid Prime 4?
This is a pleasant surprise. And 45 minutes? There must be a ton of stuff in this. Damn, Nintendo is bringing the pain with this one.
45 minutes?! Sakurai (as usual) must have cooked.
Peak Direct! 45 minutes will be crazy, can’t wait to finally see gameplay.
I’m pretty excited for this game, but 45 minutes? They are going to spoil the whole game at this point
I don't get it, why creating a competitor to Mario Kart? Instead of a fusion?
HUH? NO GAMEPLAY YET AND WE’RE JUST GETTING A DIRECT? That’s absurd. Still hope this doesn’t rule out a general September direct
FORTY-FIVE MINUTES?!?!?
takes a second to recover
It wouldn't be a Sakurai presentation without the long duration.
@Bentleyma @sixrings
Pokemon Legends Z-A is the big fall game.
45 MINUTES?!!! HOLY KIRBY
45 minutes...?? It had to be a Sakurai game lol.
Not interested in this one nor Pokemon. Wake me up when we have news from Metroid.
That is a lot of time to show one game, I would assume that means there is a lot to show. Going by Sakurai's previous games I would expect no less, they are usually jam packed full of stuff to do.
Now THIS is a direct I'm definitely looking forward to. Come on Sakurai, show those chumps how it's done!
Can't wait. Been asking for this game for decades since I played the original. Sakurai's famous for stuffing his games full of things to do, so I have a good feeling this game will be worth whatever the price is. I'm not worried.
@TheExile285 given Sakurai's history, I can actually understand how one would need 45 minutes to explain all the nuances in game mechanics...
That’s a lot of Kirby.
45 minutes seems so weird! Must be presented by Sakurai and there'll be lots of talking bits.
Sakurai's presentations are always top-notch as are his games so I'm really looking forward to seeing what he has to offer!
@Qbecknight The main mode that everyone plays in Kirby Air Ride isn't even a racing mode. It's not really competing with Mario Kart.
@BenAV Most of the modes were racing modes as I recall though and we don't know what they're doing with the sequel yet.
@progx yup for me. If it’s like other four hour Kirby games. Disappointed. And I owned the original. Kart is simply a million times better. Give me a new f zero.
I will probably be watching this, this is one of those games which they're gonna need to sell for me before I'm actually interested.
Removed - flaming/arguing
lesssss goo! this is at the top of my games list, so im super excited
I guess this will have more substantial content than the og (which is good because it was very bare bones. I'm sorry, but it was). Plus... maybe Nintendo's next Direct will be massive.
A 45 minute Direct for a game that will probably take just as long to play. Shrug.
Knowing Sakurai - and I don't mean this insulting in any way - he's gonna break down the history of the original game, each mode in the new one and throw in some anecdotes about tangentially related encounters with important figures in the business.
He's passionate and meticulous like that haha
I can't believe they released Donkey Kong Bananza in the same year as Mario Kart World. They both have Donkey Kong and Pauline it's like the same game.
Removed - flaming/arguing
Something tells me that this isn’t just going to be a Kart style racer. No gameplay footage yet, 45 minute Direct, we already had Mario Kart this year.
Color me mildly jazzed. They’ll absolutely shadow drop the original too. I’d bet my last remaining gonad.
Will watch for a bit and see. Might not be for me as I didn’t enjoy the mechanics on the cube.
@Suketoudara I think it's a pretty safe bet though that there will be a mode similar to City Trial except probably even more fleshed out. Obviously there's still racing as well but I doubt it'll be the game's biggest appeal so it can easily co-exist with Mario Kart.
I guess this might be a September release. Maybe a shadow drop of Kirby’s Air Ride will be released tomorrow on NSO.
What on earth is Sakurai cooking
Hoo boy, Sakurai back at his daily updates routine? Love it.
My body is ready.
Kinda suprised we're getting another direct after the Indie and Partner shows.
I have never played the original, not even sure I've seen more than a couple of screenshots. It's been interesting watching the new one, prompting one of two responses "What game was that? Oh that thing", and "hell yeah! can't believe we're getting a sequel, give it to me now!."
I've been so all in on MP4 that I hadn't paid much attention about this one, but now it's obviously gonna be announced, hype meter is climbing fast. Always had a real soft spot for Kirby.
‘Citin! Whilst there wasn’t a lot to the original Kirby Air Ride… on the flip side there was also A LOT at the same time. No doubt him and the team will double down this time around.
I love the fact that it’s the length of both the Partner and Indie directs put together.
@Scarmucci indeed, because Kid Icarus Uprising and each of the Super Smash Bros Series were also about the length of a Direct 🤣
Sakurai used to do half hour directs to introduce single characters to smash bros so amazed people are surprised about that length.
Regardless, I'll check this out even though I have no expectations or hype for this game but I'm primarily excited to just see the release calendar for the rest of the year shapes out.
@B3RTAY
What bet did make that lost you the last one? XD
Um...
I will not watch since I have low hype with Kirby franchise and moreover the Racing genre is also one of my lowest priority.
I might get the game but maybe several years later.
In Sakurai I trust!!!!
Cannot wait to see what he does with this one.
@Dpishere samurai will probably spend 20 minutes going through menus
Never doubt Sakurai's ability to find a way to do yet another obsessively-detailed Direct for one of his games post-SSBU 😆
I'm glad they're finally going into detail about Air Riders (especially if its still scheduled for 2025 like they claim) but I'm gonna go into this with some mild skepticism as Sakurai is rather notorious for ignoring Kirby games he didn't have a direct hand in developing in his games which may cause Air Riders to suffer by extension but I'd be happy to be proven wrong nonetheless XD
@Anti-Matter What if it was a Garfield Kart 2 direct?
Welp, 45 minutes + the usual start time pushes this out of watch territory for me thanks to work, so I'll have to catch the news later. Still, at least it's an actual Nintendo Direct!
Dam my prediction of some sort of direct a week late. Looking forward to this!.
@BenAV It will be interesting to see if they stick with the one button controls for the racing modes
I'm sure this game will be fun, but Nintendo games always have the weirdest online play that is just typically really restrictive so it's probably not for me. I also really have only been into narrative games lately. I might get it if it looks absolutely amazing, but it's probably a pass
This is a nice surprise, didn't think we'd be getting more news on this game until September. Also makes me wonder if Nintendo's going to have Prime 4 appear at Opening Night Live considering it's the only 2025 game Nintendo's being silent about at this point.
This is very exciting. We know about 0 about this game right now. And then a 45 min direct drops? I am very excited. Also this month the Switch 2 edition of Kirby and the Forgotten land is released so it seems fitting.
That's very big. I wonder if this will be feature rich like Kid Icarus Uprising.
If so I'll look forward to playing this for hundreds of hours lol
Never played a Kirby game, so hoping this will change that
45 minutes? That’s gotta be a typo, Shirley.
So, 1 Kirby + 1 Air Ride = A playable Kirby Air Riders character…. Uhh, I mean, 1+1=2, sorry teach
@BenAV ok ok thank for the reply, i will check it out!
A 45 minute Direct for a game we haven't even seen a snippet of actual gameplay from, is nuts, in a good way.
I started freaking out but yeah no that’s awesome, I’m hyped
There's a lot of things I dont like in life or are not for me but I dont feel the need to talk about them on every thread. Honestly, these forums of late!
Anyway, looking forward to this. 👍
@Suketoudara Yeah that will be interesting. Wouldn't surprise me if we get something a little more complex this time around but I guess we'll find out tomorrow.
Even though I'm most keen for whatever is taking City Trial's place, I do also hope that the racing mode is really fun as I'd be keen for a new racer that isn't just straight line simulator with way too many players.
Sakurai is announcing Smash at the same time xoxo
This is going to be another very indepth game just like his past works. Kirby Air Ride, Kid Icarus Uprising, and Smash Bros. Loads to learn and work with. Granted sure this could be shortened some.
Plot twist, Kirby Air Riders isn't real and this an elaborate Smash Bros. reveal. Sakurai is the only guy devious enough to do that lol.
Jokes aside, Switch 2 needs a good racing game. PLEASE be good, PLEASE!!
This will be fun. I like Sakurai's presentation style.
I love how in depth sakurai gets with his presentations. He's probably gonna talk about all the stuff in the settings and I'm all for it
I just want to see some signature dry sarcasm from Sakurai. That and him playing multiple racers on multiple gamepads at the same time again.
I’m interested in the game but I’ve never played the original so I think that this Direct is a good thing for me as it’ll help me to figure out if I wanna buy it or not (and reviews once it’s out).
Also as everyone else is saying: 45 minutes?? Holy cow!
45 Minutes? Wow, do they not believe in keeping anything secret nowadays?
Make Adeleine + Ribbon racers and my life is yours, Sakurai.
@sixrings L take. Kirby Air Ride is awesome.
45 minutes?! What the actual HECK?!
deep breaths
This was totally unexpected, but I'll definitely tune in live if I have nothing going on, and also participate in the NL live chat as well if that happens!
Anticipating a 'development update' video regarding MP4 at this point
Gonna skip so I can be surprised.
Masahiro Sakurai, you absolute madman. Riding the wave into Gamescom with something that has potential to steal the show. (No, I'm not saying PEAK, that's a game by Landcrab.)
A new episode of The Sakurai Show is about to air I think.
Given how we know next to nothing about the game, 45 minutes seems about right to give you a good dish of information.
EDIT: To all that doubt about Nintendo releasing Kirby Air Riders in the same year as Mario Kart World.
Remember 2003? That year Nintendo released Kirby Air Ride, F-Zero GX and Mario Kart: Double Dash!!. In Kirby and F-Zero's releases, almost close to each other, moreso in Japan where only 2 weeks and Pokémon Channel separate their launches.
I've said it before, but 2025 feels like a repeat of 2003, Nintendo racing-wise. We're having Mario Kart World, Kirby Air Riders and the re-release of F-Zero GX in the same year.
On the GBA side, 2003 is also the year F-Zero: GP Legends had its first release in Japan. In other parts of the world it came out in 2004.
@sixrings imagine thinking a Sakurai directed game will be disappointing.
Definitely surprised that its only Kirby Air Riders... especially with that run time. Was really thinking Nintendo would have a full blown Direct this week to shore up the holidays. Regardless, ill definitely be watching.
45 minutes?? Ok maybe this game is like huge or something? That would be a shock
Hyped!
I’m sure Sakurai-san and co. will bring us a fun game.
45 mins though? He sure is a thorough guy!
I really hope we still get Prime 4 this year otherwise I won’t have any first party holiday release I’ll likely be interested in on my new S2…
I’m excited to see this. I’m not sure if it’ll be on my purchase list though. Between Mario Kart World and Fast DMX, I’m pretty set on racing games.
Oh baby. September release it is 😎
45 minutes? Wow, Sakurai must have gone HARD on this game. Excited to see him again!
I bet it will just be 44 minutes of Slackerai snoozing on the couch and 1 minute of him waking up to eat jelly filled donuts.
45 mins is surprising! Very curious about just how big this game could be if Sakurai has only been working on it since 2023?
I saw this on Nintendo Today and was like, "45 minutes?!"
So is Sakurai going to go through each control input, highlight each character, demonstrate multiple gameplay scenarios, etc.? Like in the Smash Bros. Directs.
Still, what?? It seems like a lot of time to only focus on a sequel to Kirby Air Ride. I have never really played that game, so I guess I'll see how this looks. From what I understand, Air Ride wasn't even very good, so I've been confused why there is so much excitement for this sequel.
Also, I have to say: Nintendo showing little Partner Showcase and Indie World Directs and now an entire 45-minute-long Direct focused solely on Air Riders... it feels like they are stretching things out to bide time for themselves. I don't know if they're having trouble getting things developed or what, but it's starting to seem like it.
This will need a big splash event. It doesn't half half the draw of Mario Kart. Even if it's closer to a traditional racer. We'll have to wait and see if it's a deep dive in gameplay elements or if the content goes beyond purely racing...might even be both!
And this time tomorrow we find out that Kirby Air Riders isn’t a racing game, it’s the spiritual successor to Kid Icarus uprising.
Also you can only control the motion in the game with your left foot, and to use weapons you have to use voice commands
It’s strange to me that Nintendo releases this so soon after Mario Kart… then again, I guess I wasn’t paying much attention, because I thought this, MP4 and Eldin Ring would all be out already.
@Lylat I would honestly recommend Kirby and the forgotten lands (which is getting a switch 2 edition + dlc).
I'm also a fan of Kirby air ride and I hope we all enjoy it. I just wouldn't really consider it a FIRST Kirby game.
@Suketoudara
Garfield Kart 2 doesn't even need long Direct for 45 minutes and I already sold.
But again, Racing games are one if my lowest priority since I have very low hype in racing games.
The gameplay was fine but felt too short.
@Anti-Matter just to be clear though. The best part of Kirby Air Ride wasn't even the racing mode.
So I wouldn't completely dismiss this game. I'm not a big racing fan either, but I loved City Trial in Kirby air ride.
I understand your low hype. But just keep an eye out tomorrow.
@sixrings Cope, Kirby is coming for the racing crown
I'll tune into this out of sheer curiosity. To be honest, I've played Kirby Air Rider on GameCube once in my entire life and couldn't tell you the first thing about it.
This is the next evolution of Smash Bros.! 😆
And what if Kirby Air Riders is $80?? 45 minutes might justify it. 🤣
Also, what is this "Meat-roid" everyone keeps mentioning?
Nintendo is weird
Bibles and crosses at the ready, everyone… #poyo
Dang, when Sakurai said soon, he meant SOON soon!
@sixrings What were you hoping for? I'm not trying to be mean, I'm just curious.
Jeez let's watch before judging at least...
45 mins seems excessive. You could show half of all the Mario Kart World cups in that time. I've got a feeling there will be a lot of waffle. I'll wait for a summary and a 2 min trailer with a release date.
Happy for Kirby fans but good lord, Nintendo is sure giving us everything except for a Metroid Prime 4 release date. Why must we Metroid fans suffer so? 🥲
I'll catch the round up und summaries. But I'm looking forward to it. Mario Kart World ran out of steam for me very very quickly. Hopefully this will have more stuff for us single player folks
Anyone else old enough to remember the gameplay footage of the original Kirby's Air Ride for Nintendo 64 (before it was cancelled)?
damn. 45 mins? This is gonna be packed! Gonna have to set my alarm so I don't miss it!
How about a Metroid Prime 4 release date? Or Age of Imprisonment? Not excited for another racing game tbh
@Qbecknight Whose to say it won't be?
@Enigk Are you aware that Sakurai has made extensive deep dives on individual Smash Bros characters that all run about 30-40 minutes? And that was just DLC content.
For Sakurai's soothing voice alone, it will be worth watching 😎
The man really delivers. He said we would have news soon, and guess what ? We do !
So this was always meant to be their big Gamescom game. Awesome. With Gamescom now the new E3 in many respects, it's cool for the Big N to hold back a title for it. Bet it will be playable on the show floor. I'm looking at this as Nintendo's Gamescom presentation, lol. Have high hopes for this as Sakurai has been working on it for some time now.
@N00BiSH I was thinking this as well. He could fill that time with the OG game, surely!
But it'll be fun nonetheless! Hope it's a jaw dropped visually, something the OG Switch could never do! ☺️🤎
With this and MK I do find it a bit weird Nintendo have gone so hard on racers this early into the S2’s life.
Glad DK exists but would prefer something a bit more different.
I love the pink blob I can't wait to see this in action I was playing the original on my GameCube last week so fingers crossed they add it to the GameCube library tommorrow night Sydney Australia time so others can experience the original game and after that one release on the GameCube library Mario kart double dash then Starfox adventures and assault please ninty 💙💙💙🦕
45 minutes?? Dude that's as long as a full June direct. Like I'm looking forward to the game, but it's Kirby. And a sequel to Air Ride. Will there really be that much to talk about?
45 minutes for one game and a game that, let’s be honest , is underwhelming as games for a new console go, seems odd. Or is it just downright weird?
I can’t see the need for 45 minutes for one game. And certainly not this one.
Switch 2 really does feel like it’s a bit of a dull update right now.
Now we just need new titles in some of their other great racing IPs: F-Zero, Wave Race, 1080, Excite series, Diddy Kong Racing, Stunt Race FX... Then I'll be happy.
Meh. Kirby Air Ride is one I never really got into, although a friend did insist on playing it with me. It was okay but not quite hype. Short of something big this isn't the game I'm waiting for. Give me Prime 4 Direct, Mario 40th Anniversary Direct, or a general and then we'll talk.
@BaldB3lper78 Is it underwhelming though? It seems like there’s a big secret here that they’ve been keeping under wraps and tomorrow we’ll find out what it is. There’s obviously some reason they chose not to show a single second of gameplay to this point…
45 minutes? I bet this game will have a great story mode.
@Bentleyma We have no confirmed release date for Prime 4. They've just been saying "2025" for a while and they're honestly running out of time to schedule it. Honestly I think if we don't get an update on Prime 4 soon (and even now I think there's a good chance this is true regardless at this point), the game's probably being delayed to 2026.
Probably 15 minutes of info and then the rest of it is Treehouse gameplay footage.
@datamonkey Same. Other than Prime 4 I have nothing I'm particularly excited for after S2E Kirby and the Forgotten Land (maybe Z-A, but that's questionable). It's weird that they don't have any heavy hitters for the holiday season (the Switch 2's first holiday season at that) and are relying on niche games like Hyrule Warriors and Kirby Air Ride for that role, feels like they blew their load with Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza and now they have next to nothing.
@sixrings Isn't Pokémon Legends ZA for October??
Either the game is way more ambitious than I expected, or they really over-budgeted the time for this one.
We'll see tomorrow, I guess.
It'd be cool if it's a big game, though.
Joining the 45 minutes?!?! gang.
Maybe they’ll drop the game right after!
Seems strange though to have another big racing game right after Mario Kart World. 🤷♂️
Here we go!!! I'm pumped.
LETS FU*poyo*ING GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Shadow Drop tomorrow! Priced at 39,99.
@jfp A person can dream
@sixrings How is the next big Sakurai game disappointing?
Nice!! We don't have a date yet do we?
@sixrings remains to be seen if this is disappointing or not. Might be a controversial opinion but I think the original Air Ride isn't that great. There were dev troubles with it, and Sakurai had to take over director responsibilities but still I don't know. They gotta really sell me on this.
@Skrijver Absolutely!
@Krisi I mean "disappointing" is a strong word, I would say more "meh", but this is a second racer when we just got Mario Kart World 2 months ago, and one that was a niche game that sold good but not great in its first entry and seems to be propped up by a vocal minority. They're really going to need to show something special for this game to grab the attention of more than just the handful of dedicated fans that want this, otherwise there are games that have much more to offer for the Switch 2.
@N00BiSH Fair enough. A lot of waffle it is then. I'll be at work when it is on so will read the bullet points later. I couldn't even watch the 15 mins of Bananza so 45 mins on this is too much for me.
@jfp That's not realistic, they need to coordinate with their retail partners since it's a physical release. So no shadow drop tomorrow.
I do think this is going to be a september release. With a big Q4-Q1 Direct next month.
If there is a shadow drop, they MIGHT release the GameCube game on NSO.
@Enigk don't take this the wrong way but maybe you just have a short attention span when it comes to these things?
Listen y’all, just because Mario Kart exists doesn’t mean everyone wants it, or that no other racer should be made. There are other racing games from Sonic, Crash, Kirby, F Zero, Diddy Kong that are just as fun to play.
Sakurai's gonna have to cram a lot of really good stuff in here, cuz i think imma go for metroid
I enjoyed the original on the GCN, but it didn't feel like it had THAT much content. This is not a complaint, I'm just curious what we are gonna get with this one being longer than both the MKW and DK:B Directs combined!
I'm looking forward to this being overloaded with info, but it feels like this may be a "Developer's update" with some backstory about why this franchise is being revived, with a fair amount of actual gameplay as well as some story info and I'm almost certain that we will see that the release date for this is Either September, or delayed until 2026 - "So please, be patient and wait just a little bit longer."
Whatever the case this should be fun!
@ShadLink Thank you for pointing out the logical flaws in my entirely serious prediction. Good to know I can just leave realistic to you! 😉✌️
Probably an unpopular opinion here but I thought the original was extremely overrated. The actual racing was utter crap. The Dedede battle mode was actually pretty fun though. All in all, a pretty average game imo.
That said, im actually looking forward to the direct, as im intrigued for what direction they will take this series in. If I like what I see, I still could be a prospective purchaser of Kirby air riders.
This game is gonna be so peak
Woo, they just keep surprising us, huh? Presentations are coming right around, and this one is focused on the next big Kirby game, that isn't even mainline
I guess I'm too late to comment something about Sakurai being there... joke about anything Smash... 45 minutes... Let's hope that means this one will be more authentically 'direct' to the viewers, as Sakurai tends to be very focused and honest during his presentations.
What would that mean for a prospective general Direct soon? I don't know, but Riders will definitely be the next big game if this seems like it. I'm interested
But also, this is airing just almost hours before Opening Night Live, as if Nintendo would even present something there... well at least they will, technically...
@N00BiSH I am not a fan of watching video games being played but I understand that some do. My problem as I get older is that I am becoming less patient about people talking slower than I can read information.
Thanks everyone for not coming with "Waluigi/Goku for Kirby Air Riders" jokes.
@kalosn Yeah, tomorrow will be pretty fun with the Kirby direct at 2pm and Gamescom presentation at 7pm! (UK times) Although I suspect there won't be too much for Switch 2 on there and it'll be more focused on PS and Xbox.
@Enigk understandable.
@sixrings not if you’re excited for it & a Kirby fan
As a big Kirby fan I can’t be more excited for this
@Simu001 same! Hoping for substantial SP content 😀
I have never been more excited for a direct focused on one game!! Cannot wait!
I'm definitely excited we're getting a Direct, and am hopeful this turns out great...But I really don't remember enjoying the original that much. It just seemed okay, nothing amazing. It also didn't really seem to garner a lot of attention or high reviews when it originally came out. I guess I'm confused, lol...Like, am I missing something? This just seemed like a kinda decent, but not amazing game, to begin with.
I love Kirby. But come on. Give us that damn MP4 Direct already...
It's the reason why I bought this damn system, as I expected a late summer release...
Is it even coming in 2025 anymore?
Watch this be a Direct for Kirby and Metroid Prime 4. 45 minutes seems a bit long for a single game. I mean, 15 minutes was enough to give us an in-depth look at Bananza, of all things.
Surely they're just playing the game for 45 mins straight, right?? What even is there to show off for that long...
Tomorrow is Nintendo Music update day too... Kirby Air Ride (GameCube) soundtrack?!
@Bolt_Strike I don't have a shadow of a doubt that this will be the best Switch 2 exclusive so far, even without any gameplay. Sakurai is someone who puts his all into his games, both in terms of quality, creativity, and amount of content. And I also think that the original Air Ride was ahead of its time in more ways than one, and was severely underappreciated. Now it might be its time to shine.
45 minutes Is insane, unless there’s like a Nintendo Treehouse style demo attached. Either way, absolutely wild and I can’t wait. Very excited for this and Sakurai rarely disappoints.
Sakurai doesn't do anything that isn't cranked to 11, does he? What a legend.
This is going to be the first racing game with 500-hours of unique content LOL
@YunoboCo lol my thoughts exactly. I really just need a 2-3 minute trailer with gameplay to know if it's good or not and then some reviews eventually.
I am starting the first game in a few mins. I hope this is good, and that it somehow escapes the lunacy of Switch 2 pricing etc. If not, oh well.
In honor of his friend and colleague Iwata…
DROP THE BOMB, SAKURAI!!!
My guess is Sakurai-sensei will be demoing the gameplay, kind of like what he did every time a new character was announced in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. I bet you that's why the Direct is going to be 45 minutes long for a single game.
@LikelySatan Most Switch 2 games are $70 so that is the likely target, but $60 isn’t out of the question. I can assure it won’t be $80! Nintendo understands that even the most packed Kirby title cannot sell at that price yet.
Granted, Forgotten Land + Star-Crossed World is $80, but that’s for a game plus an expansion pack.
Kirby Air Ride was so underrated. Hoping this one will be awesome, too!
@MidnightDragonDX I was surprised that despite being a big Nintendo fan I’d not so much as heard of the game until I came across a City Trial speedrun breakdown this year.
It’s one of those games that’s easy to fall in love with once you know it exists.
Needless to say, learning about the speedrun led me down a rabbit hole and I just ordered a disc today to play on my CRT!
@HyruleWanderer I strongly encourage you to check out the “Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games” channel on YouTube. I’m confident you’ll be as surprised as I was at how much the guy can talk with all of it being interesting and none of it being padding.
This will be nice to see after finishing DK I’ve got another Nintendo game to look forward to. I bet we will get the GC game online soon to follow.
Not a fan of these game specific directs Nintendo's been hyper focused on lately. Miss the general directs that had a fair amount of first party titles sprinkled in, something for everyone.
I think it’s good marketing. We’re starved of news/a full direct, here’s 45 mins. You sit and watch all of that on a single game, and you are invested. There’s not a lot else coming, get this to tide you over. And they continue to pump out hype for the game and then you think I’ll check this out to see what all the hype is about.
Thought it might have happened initially, but the timing of this direct now has me doubting…
But I wonder if he’ll put a date on the game for later this year (September/October) and then close the show by shadow dropping the original title onto Nintendo Switch Online?
I hope this is basically The Simpsons: Hit & Run but set in the Kirbyverse
I hope he suprise us at the end with something Smash related
@Ichiban Oh man that would be sweet!
@Ichiban Oh, that would be amazing.
Il be so disappointed if this turns out to be multiplayer game.
As a Kirby fan, I can't wait to see what Sakurai san will show us! At least, I hope he will be leading the direct. There's no shortage of Kirby content for the foreseeable future and I love that!
@DynamoDouglas I agree and smart to release Kirby Air Ride at the start of the console's lifespan when there's less games to play on it as it could've got lost in the mix later on as a more niche title.
Hopefully it's different enough to Mario Kart World too and Nintendo's able to successfully get that across to people, especially as Sonic Crossworlds and Garfield Kart 2 (lol) are launching soon as well!
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...