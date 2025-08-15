Toaplan rights holder Tatsujin has been busy over the past couple of years leveraging the company's enviable selection of arcades hits, with a wide range of collections appearing across multiple devices, including Switch, Evercade and Steam.

The latest effort is a two-pronged approach, with Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol 1 and Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol 2 coming to Switch in digital and physical forms.

Publisher Clear River Games is responsible for the latter, and has attracted some criticism when it comes to quality control.

As spotted by billycupid on Bluesky, there's no Switch logo on the spine of the first volume, while the second lacks a full-stop after 'Vol' – something which is present on Vol 1.

"Come on guys, get your act together," says the social media poster. "People are going to start thinking you’ve just shat out a couple of half-baked collections on the cheap."

Clear River isn't alone when it comes to this kind of mistake – it can happen to the best of us, as Capcom found out with both Okami (which had the IGN logo on its cover) and Resident Evil Revelations (which got the spelling of the game's name wrong).