The Switch 2 release schedule is already home to a bunch of ports that never would have been possible on Switch 1, and we can only assume that this will continue for the years to come. One title that's yet to be eyed for the new hybrid is Tekken 8, but that's not to say that the game's director hasn't thought about it.

In a new interview with Eurogamer, director Katsuhiro Harada confessed that Bandai Namco's latest fighter on Switch 2 is "an interesting option, and not totally off the table," but it sounds like it would be far from a simple port. "It would require a lot of work on the game to get it running on that hardware," Harada continued.

"From a business standpoint, [Switch 2] is doing quite well, so it would be a very good business decision if you're trying to get a bigger audience," the director mapped out, "but the amount of work that would have to be done on the game makes it not a very easy decision".

It's far from any kind of confirmation (Harada even emphasised that there is "nothing to announce" on this front right now), but it's interesting to hear these pros and cons, nonetheless. As for introducing the game to a bigger audience, that can only be a good thing for Tekken 8 at the moment. It's still under some serious heat after its Season 2 patch resulted in heavy backlash and even boycotts from the fans, and the latest content roadmap didn't go down much better.

Maybe all that work for a Switch 2 port would be worthwhile, then? We'll just have to wait and see. The good folk over at our sister site, Push Square, gave Tekken 8 a whopping 9/10 in their review, calling it "the franchise at its bombastic best", so we sure wouldn't mind getting in on that action too...