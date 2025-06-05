Update #4 [ ]: Here's your reminder that Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra is now officially available on the eShop and multiple other platforms.

You pick a character, and then join four-on-four team battles as you attempt to dominate the map. As you play, you'll defeat enemies to earn EXP and level up - unlocking new skills and increasing both the range and power of your attacks.

As the battle progresses, you'll need to capture enemy strongholds guarded by the Gods of Destruction and seize the Dragon Ball within enemy territory.

This game also includes cross-play and cross-save compatibility. You can find out more on the Dragon Ball website.

Update #3 [ ]:

Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra has locked in a release date for multiple platforms including the Switch. It will launch on the eShop and multiple other platforms on 9th September 2025.

Update #2 [ ]:

Following the open network test in June, Bandai Namco has now announced pre-registration for Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra is now live on select platforms.

This includes Android and iOS devices, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Steam. The Switch eShop page for this registration will be made available at a "later date".

If total worldwide pre-registration numbers reach 3,000,000, every player will receive the hero Son Goku (Mini) based on his appearance in the latest anime series Dragon Ball Daima.

Here's a look at this character, along with the other items up for grabs as part of this pre-registration campaign. You can also see Bandai Namco's latest live-action trailer for this title above.