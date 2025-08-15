Summer is in full swing, and depending on where you are in the world, chances are you may have experienced one or two heat waves (so stay safe, folks!).

If you're someone who prefers to spend the summer months in the shade with your trusty Switch, then we've got good news: we've relaunched our Nintendo Life Summer Sale, so you can grab cheeky discounts on a range goodies for your console.

You can get 5% off Nintendo eShop credit and digital games through our code store until 29th August. Depending on your region, that 5% discount is available on eShop credit, Switch Online subscriptions, and lots of top digital Switch (2) games. For those in North America, the 'Play Together' eShop sale is still on until 17th August, so you've got a bit of time to really maximise your savings.

We've even got discounts on the Switch 2 upgrade packs for Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV and Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World. The latter isn't even out until 28th August, you lucky ducks.

You can browse all of our deals below – just use code NINTENDOLIFE5 at checkout to get your 5% off. If you're visiting the store from a European country other than the UK, we'd recommend heading directly to our store's homepage. And if you're in the southern hemisphere? Well, what better time than winter to curl up inside with some video games? Everyone's a winner!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Nintendo Life Deals - US & Canada

Our US store includes eShop credit and games (no subscriptions), while Canada gets the lot. Reminder: Get 5% off your chosen amount below using code NINTENDOLIFE5. And remember that you can stock up on several discounted codes at a time if you want to add plenty of reduced credit to your eShop account.

Please note that some of these games may be currently available at better prices in Nintendo's own Summer sale.

eShop Credit

US

Canada

Switch Online Subscriptions

Canada

Nintendo Life Deals - UK/Europe

And here's the UK selection! Remember to use code NINTENDOLIFE5 once you've added everything to your basket!

If you're visiting from a European country other than the UK, click here to go directly to the store!

eShop Credit

Switch Online Subscriptions

Switch 2 Games

First up, the Switch 2 games! The code NINTENDOLIFE5 will get you 5% off the usual eShop price for all games and Upgrade Packs listed below.

Switch Games

And now the Switch 1 selection. Remember, Switch 2 is backwards compatible with the vast majority of original Switch games, so you'll be able to play all of these on NS2.

DLC