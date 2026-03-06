Nintendo has announced another Direct presentation for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, airing next Monday, 9th March 2026.

In other words, this is likely another fancy, overblown way of showcasing another trailer for the upcoming movie. Given that it's less than a month away at the time of writing, it seems reasonable to assume that this will be the last major push in terms of trailers. Expect plenty more TV spots, though.

Here's a look at the exact timing for the Direct:

North America: 2pm PDT / 3pm MDT / 4pm CDT / 5pm EDT

2pm PDT / 3pm MDT / 4pm CDT / 5pm EDT UK/Ire: 9pm GMT

9pm GMT Europe: 10pm CET / 11pm EET

10pm CET / 11pm EET Asia/Oceania: 6am (Tue) JST / 5am (Tue) AWST / 8am (Tue) AEDT

The new movie will once again star the likes of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jack Black, with Brie Larson joining as Rosalina. A recent leak seemed to confirm a major unannounced character, but we won't spoil that here – click through if you want to find out more.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will release on 1st April 2026.