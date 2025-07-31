Ys X: Proud Nordics launches for the Switch 2 in Japan today, and while there's still no word about a local release, some new details have now emerged about this experience.

As highlighted by RPGSite, an early review from Japanese outlet Dengeki has revealed some key details about how the Switch 2 version connects with the existing Switch release. According to the source, "clear data" from your save file can be carried from Ys X: Nordics to Ys X: Proud Nordics.

Additionally, Ys X: Proud Nordics will also feature 29 DLCs from the Switch release. The same outlet's review has also reconfirmed previous reports about the game featuring a performance mode that supports up to 120fps on the Switch 2.

Apart from launching in Japan, Proud Nordics will also be made available for Switch 2 in Asia and is being distributed by Cloud Leopard Entertainment. If you haven't tried out the Switch version since its arrival last October, there's a demo available on the eShop.