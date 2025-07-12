Ys X: Proud Nordics
Image: Nihon Falcom, NIS America

The Switch 2's packing a lot more horsepower than the original system, and as a result, a lot of games and series can now ship with higher resolutions and improved performance. With this in mind, the upcoming release Ys X: Proud Nordics will apparently support up to 120fps on Nintendo's new hybrid system.

This information comes from Japanese outlet Inside Games (via RPG Site), with the source reporting there'll be a special mode to prioritise performance, where players can apparently experience "smoother movements" thanks to the higher frame rate. The default performance is said to be 60fps.

YouTube Video

Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube827k

Ys X: Proud Nordics is scheduled to launch on the Switch in Japan at the end of this month and is an "upgraded version" of Ys X: Nordics including new story, settings and more. If we hear any significant updates or anything about a local release, we'll let you know.

This follows the release of Ys X: Nordics locally last October on the Switch, with a demo also available on the eShop.

[source rpgsite.net]