The Switch 2's packing a lot more horsepower than the original system, and as a result, a lot of games and series can now ship with higher resolutions and improved performance. With this in mind, the upcoming release Ys X: Proud Nordics will apparently support up to 120fps on Nintendo's new hybrid system.

This information comes from Japanese outlet Inside Games (via RPG Site), with the source reporting there'll be a special mode to prioritise performance, where players can apparently experience "smoother movements" thanks to the higher frame rate. The default performance is said to be 60fps.

Ys X: Proud Nordics is scheduled to launch on the Switch in Japan at the end of this month and is an "upgraded version" of Ys X: Nordics including new story, settings and more. If we hear any significant updates or anything about a local release, we'll let you know.

This follows the release of Ys X: Nordics locally last October on the Switch, with a demo also available on the eShop.