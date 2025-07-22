For the second time this year, we're getting ready for a Pokémon blow-out. Hopefully!

Announced earlier this year, 22nd July marks the second Pokémon Presents of 2025. While you're all jamming along to the DJ-ing Pikachu out there, what do we think we're going to see today?

The stream kicks off at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET / 12am AET (Wednesday) and looks to be roughly around 25 minutes.

We're sure Pokémon Legends: Z-A is going to show up, and the usual slate of mobile updates will be coming, but we hope to hear more about Pokémon Champions, and perhaps that pair of Pokémon GameCube games on Nintendo Switch 2's NSO service.

Well, no matter what's on the horizon, trainers can gather here and talk about everything we're about to see. We'll be bringing all of the news to you, so we might not be around for the chatter here. But still, grab a snack, some drinks, and your favourite plush — it's time to see what's in store for the franchise going forward.

(Note: You may need to refresh your browser for the stream to appear!)