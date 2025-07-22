Nintendo has surprised us all by lifting the lid on a brand-new Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 bundle, set to arrive alongside the game's launch on 16th October.

Pre-orders for this bundle will go live tomorrow, 23rd June 2025, at "participating retailers".

As you might expect, the bundle includes one Switch 2 and a full game download for Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. According to the North American Nintendo website, this will set you back $499.99, putting it in line with the Mario Kart World bundle that was available at launch.

To be clear, no, this isn't a special edition Switch 2 — the console itself is exactly the same — but it will likely pose a cheaper way to pick up the new hybrid and Pokémon game together.

Will you be picking up this bundle in October? Let us know down below.