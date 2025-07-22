Nintendo has surprised us all by lifting the lid on a brand-new Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 bundle, set to arrive alongside the game's launch on 16th October.
Pre-orders for this bundle will go live tomorrow, 23rd June 2025, at "participating retailers".
As you might expect, the bundle includes one Switch 2 and a full game download for Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. According to the North American Nintendo website, this will set you back $499.99, putting it in line with the Mario Kart World bundle that was available at launch.
To be clear, no, this isn't a special edition Switch 2 — the console itself is exactly the same — but it will likely pose a cheaper way to pick up the new hybrid and Pokémon game together.
Will you be picking up this bundle in October? Let us know down below.
[source x.com]
Really? Why bundle Z-A over any other game like Bananza or Air Riders?
Edit: Ok, I understand now why they should bundle Z-A with the Switch 2.
I'm just floored that they had a five month information drought and 20 minutes of irrelevant blather just to when they finally got to ZA go, "Here's Mega Dragonite, that's literally everything, bye!" I'm increasingly convinced the reason the city looks so empty is because the game is empty, because they seem to be actively avoiding actually showing anything.
But not a special edition... Hmmm...
@ParrakerriRush Probably because Nintendo wants Pokemon fans to buy a Switch 2 instead of playing ZA on the original Switch
@ParrakerriRush stop with the basic ragebait, we all know exactly why a Pokémon game would get bundled over less popular franchises.
im not a big pokemon fan, but i love the box design. i hope it has more content than shown 😔
@ParrakerriRush You think Kirby Air Riders is more worthy of getting bundled than a massive game like Pokémon?
@DarkTron @mariomaster96 Y'know, that's fair. I guess it is a push for more people to get the Switch 2 cause Pokemon is a big franchise. Sorry about the ragebait.
Still don't like that only the middle east and SEA get actual physicals, but at least this is a game I have some respect for.
Yes, I am that much of a Mario Kart hater, even the Bethesda level embarassment that is modern Game Freak design gets more respect from me than Mid Racing 10.
This MIGHT have convinced me to bite on a Switch 2 earlier than planned if it was a snazzy special edition. Oh well. I'll wait for the inevitable Zelda or - less likely - DQ bundle.
A Pokémon home console bundle... very smart move from them. I wonder how much it will last though, considering the MKW bundle is "limited-quantities".
Seems like this'll replace the Mario Kart World bundle for the holiday season.
If you like it or not, pokemon has a lot of fans. So for a business view i get it. Even tho i am not a pokemon fan.
Welp, this will move some consoles.
Hmm... still doesn't convince me to get a Switch 2 yet, I've been considering whether to get it or not for months and am still thinking about it. Hopefully whoever wants this bundle is able to get it though!
@Porky yea, it's always been that format. It's just the non-mainline Pokémon games offerings are far more broad now not just Pokémon Go.
Really all I want is for them to announce a way I can buy the old games digitally. Buying the classic games on retro hardware is such a minefield and not a cheap endeavor either.
Best thing, for me, about this bundle - it may make some people wait to buy a Switch 2 by pre-ordering this so I have a better chance of getting ours sooner. I'm in the US, yes they are still difficult to find. Well they are a bit easier to find but by the time you press the order button at checkout it says out of stock. Happened yesterday.😩
Presumably this is a worse bundle deal that the Mario Kart World (in a financial sense) because MKW is the more expensive game.
@Zeebor15 ? This is getting an actual physical worldwide. Are you thinking of the Pokemon ScarVio+ DLC bundle cart or something?
This is a good move for general consumers with children and a great alternative to the Pokemon-only crowd from the MK bundle. But sadly the game is Digital-only. I'd much rather get the Switch 1 game version physically which comes with nicer box art too.
I assume Nintendo will pull a very similar move for the upcoming Animal Crossing release. Might even release with the rumored "mini" Switch 2 console.
We used to get the coolest special additions as pokemon fans. Now we get the game pre downloaded for us and we are supposed to be excited xD
@ParrakerriRush what, would they show one of those in a Pokémon presents?
Does this mean the non bundled version will be $80 like Mario Kart World? 👀
And no fancy colors or logos? They really are saying those are going to add to the price, aren't they? Hard pass for me but I already have a S2 so it doesn't affect me.
@StewdaMegaManNerd I mean, I didn't see the Z-A Bundle anywhere. Maybe it was part of the presents, but I just didn't see it. They should've added a little bit saying that there will be a bundle would have been nice and not a Twitter Post.
Nice little deal for those who missed out on the MKW bundle.
