Aardman Animation has officially lifted the lid on its upcoming collaboration with Pokémon — and, as you'd expect, it's a TV series.

In today's Pokémon Presents, we got our first look at Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu, a stop-motion animated series that is set in "a region Trainers have explored before—one that is very close to Aardman’s heart." Weeeeell... that sounds like Galar, doesn't it?

The teaser doesn't show much, though we think Wooloo could give Shaun the Sheep a run for his money here. You can also spot the little Pichu's ears and Sirfetch'd's distinctive leek sword and shield.

The show isn't due to air until 2027, but we're already grabbing the cheese and crackers.

