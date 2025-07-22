Welp, something may have slipped out a little earlier than intended — Pokémon Friends, a brand new puzzle game featuring the little creatures, is available for free on the Switch eShop, App Store Google Play.
Officially confirmed during today's Pokémon Presents (and originally spotted by Serebii right before the showcase) the game features 1,200 puzzles to solve and you're rewarded with yarn which you can use to make plush 'mons. Very cute.
The game was developed by Wonderfly and there are in-game purchases (not microtransactions, but paid DLC, according to Serebii). The puzzles involve connecting bulbs, minecart tracks, and allowing water to flow. It's all about connection and threads, all to earn that wool. You can also pose your collected plushies and decorate your rooms to your heart's content.
Pokémon Friends is out now on Switch and mobile. Will you be checking it out? Let us know in the comments.
[source x.com]
Comments 33
Exciting news!!😐
This looked like a pretty generic puzzle game package.
Like, there's nothing distinctly Pokémon about it other then the use of Pokémon assets.
Remember when Pokémon spin-offs were things like Super Pokémon Rumble? Or Ranger?
Will it be free on Switch too?
Looked like those fake game ads you get on social media
Pokemon with Layton puzzles sounds kinda sweet. I don't have any daily puzzle games in my rotation recently after being tired of Wordle & Disney Spellstruck, so I can see myself getting into this on the regular.
I am downloading and trying this out right now, really excited!
Yes, another corporate and soulless mobile game, woo. It's been over 4 years since the last good Pokemon spinoff game in Pokemon Snap 2 and it barely seems like a priority for the company to even develop any more spinoffs.
It's ok, I suppose. Feels like 100 menus to get to 2 seconds of puzzle, though. I prefer things to be the other way around.
Game first, waffle later!
@Kyloctopus https://playfivewords.com/ ?
They really are on a roll with the interesting mobile apps:
2023: Pokémon Sleep
2024: Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
I've played both of these daily, Pokémon Sleep since April 2024 and Pokémon TCG Pocket since launch day. I'm hoping that Pokémon Friends is fun as well!
Could have gotten a Pokemon Conquest or Mystery Dungeon quality spinoff but we got a Pokemon Dash quality one instead...This could have been an email.
I went to the game’s eshop page and it’s 10$ on the switch while the mobile version is free. Why? My sister will probably like this since she loves plush’s
"Your device isn't compatible with this version." - Google Play
...Really? It didn't look like it'd be particularly demanding.
Looks like the cheap shallow kind of crap N specifically went out of their way to not make during their mobile phone days. E: Yes Gamefreak is different company and so on.
Oh wow, this seemed like a really tame, child focused ad then out of nowhere a kid gets crushed to death in the back seat of a car!
@Greatluigi To buy all the DLC on the iPhone edition, it's £34.99 as a complete bundle.
Does the Switch edition have any DLC...?
I might give this a download on mobile sometime. I like puzzle games, and this seems like a good time waster for lines.
@HeadPirate To be fair, I'd take "crushed by Pokemon" over a myriad of other deaths out there. XD Unless it's Wailord or Snorlax.
@Mana_Knight it isn't
@Jayenkai, I just checked the eShop and the Switch version stuff is priced at the following costs:
Base game: $10 (it's free on mobile)
Dlc packs: $15 each, or $26 for the bundle with both
The combo with the base game and both dlcs: $35
Hope this helps!
I wish they would sell the IP to Nintendo so that they can make these generic ***** app games and an actual good company can make great Pokemon games for the real fans.
Not inly does it cost soemthing on the switch but the "DLC" is even more expensive than the base game. Well done TPC. Your pricing is insane. Oh and the game.itself looks.like shovelware too so nice bonus
@ShieldHero @Greatluigi @Mana_Knight The base game ISN'T free on mobile... you have to pay for the Basic Pack that comes with the Switch version. The mobile version is only "free to start" It's basically a demo.
@RupeeClock I mean you make Pokemon Plush with it and the puzzles seem to based around their powers, you could say the same about any branded puzzle game really? Like a lot of the the Mario, Yoshi and Kirby ones of the past or Pokemon Puzzle League.
That certainly is the Nintendo way of saying "YEAH! YOU WANT "THOSE GAMES," RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET'S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM!"
@Suketoudara ah ok so it’s like Mario run.
Still kinda wished it was free to start on the switch too. Especially since I just bought Dave the diver on sale yesterday.
@Simu001 Oh, well. There goes my interest! Hah.
cool downloading on my switch now
Edit: its not free to play its free to download then you have to pay. That's really crappy.
@Suketoudara, thanks for correcting me!
but will this have 120hz mode on the Switch2
@beltmenot "free to download" needs to be a well established genre.🤑
Maybe the article can be edited to say that, just need to add 2 words.😝
The article needs to be updated, it’s not free on Switch, it’s $9.99 in the US
@Greatluigi well technically the game is not free if you buy the DLC which is very overpriced
I tried the first three "free to play" puzzles on mobile and they were INSANELY easy. I'm not sure we're the target audience for this, even though they had adults in the trailer... Unless they get progressively harder?
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...