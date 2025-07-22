Welp, something may have slipped out a little earlier than intended — Pokémon Friends, a brand new puzzle game featuring the little creatures, is available for free on the Switch eShop, App Store Google Play.

Officially confirmed during today's Pokémon Presents (and originally spotted by Serebii right before the showcase) the game features 1,200 puzzles to solve and you're rewarded with yarn which you can use to make plush 'mons. Very cute.

The game was developed by Wonderfly and there are in-game purchases (not microtransactions, but paid DLC, according to Serebii). The puzzles involve connecting bulbs, minecart tracks, and allowing water to flow. It's all about connection and threads, all to earn that wool. You can also pose your collected plushies and decorate your rooms to your heart's content.

Pokémon Friends is out now on Switch and mobile. Will you be checking it out? Let us know in the comments.