Surprising absolutely no one, today's Pokémon Presents showcase left us with yet another look at Pokémon Legends: Z-A, with a lengthy trailer detailing the game's story, side missions and new Mega Evolutions. And yes, there was more than a little Dragonite thrown in for good measure.

Let's start with that delightful dragon, shall we? The trailer brought us our first proper look at Mega Dragonite, which sports several "Dragonair-like features" — wings on the head, a pearl on the tail, you know the drill. We can't say that we're completely sold on the design, but more Dragonite is always a good thing.

You'll need to rely on newbies like this one to tackle the rogue Mega-Evolved Pokémon that are springing up across Lumiose City at their own accord. The trailer gives a closer look at that Xenoblade-style combat that we were so interested in after the reveal, and yep, it still looks cool.

For those who weren't watching the presentation live, TPC split the Legends: Z-A section into two trailers, so you can check out the other half below to find out what the game's story will have in store.

If all of that takes your fancy but you haven't picked up a Switch 2 yet (and you don't want to face the Switch 1 version), Nintendo has revealed that a special Legends: Z-A Switch 2 bundle will be launching alongside the game on 16th October.