The Pokémon Company has shed more light on its upcoming "outdoor Pokémon attraction", PokéPark Kanto.

During today's Pokémon Presents, Chief Creative Fellow at TPC Junichi Masuda showed off aspects of the park (at least, the concept of it). The aim was to create a world where Pokémon actually exist. The park opens in 2026, with tickets going on sale later in 2025.

The park is split into two — a town area, and a forest area. The town itself is like every single little town you've seen in a Pokémon game, complete with a Mart, a Pokémon Center, and places where trainers can gather.

Pokémon statues will be dotted all across the park in various locations, and they look extremely good — almost like they're real! Well, not quite, but they fit into the environments, anyway.

We'd love to take a visit, but that'll mean taking a trip to the Yomiuriland amusement park in Inagi, Tokyo next year. Better start saving those Poké Dollars!

