The Pokémon Company has shed more light on its upcoming "outdoor Pokémon attraction", PokéPark Kanto.
During today's Pokémon Presents, Chief Creative Fellow at TPC Junichi Masuda showed off aspects of the park (at least, the concept of it). The aim was to create a world where Pokémon actually exist. The park opens in 2026, with tickets going on sale later in 2025.
The park is split into two — a town area, and a forest area. The town itself is like every single little town you've seen in a Pokémon game, complete with a Mart, a Pokémon Center, and places where trainers can gather.
Pokémon statues will be dotted all across the park in various locations, and they look extremely good — almost like they're real! Well, not quite, but they fit into the environments, anyway.
We'd love to take a visit, but that'll mean taking a trip to the Yomiuriland amusement park in Inagi, Tokyo next year. Better start saving those Poké Dollars!
My family does want to travel to Japan someday, so I'll defenitely bring this up when the time comes!
This looks really cool, but it is an interesting choice. I really hope people treat this nice though and not trash this.
I hear you can get in for free if you manage to glitch through the walls.
Maybe when I eventually go to Japan I'll try this for a day, but not really interested
It may look nice, but this is not something you should put in a presentation like this, imho. Give it its own presentation like they did with Super Nintendo World. Because this is something the vast majority of people will not be able to go to anyway, and thus is a waste of time to watch for a lot of people.
Of course at first I thought (and hoped) that it was a PokéPark game, but of course a real-life park is pretty cool, too - hope I'll be able to visit it myself along with the Nintendo Museum etc. when I'm finally able to go to Japan myself!
It's nice that although Kanto is the focus, they've got some non-Kantonian Pokémon in there.
The focus seems to be comparisons between regions, like different water type starter Pokémon, or how both the Diglett and Drilbur families are Mole Pokémon.
....did they REALLY have to call it PokePark though? 😭
Like it looks cute and I get why they named it that but man you can't tug on my heartstrings like this XD
@Fizza
The PokéPark Wii games were actually based on the pop-up PokéParks in Japan.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pok%C3%A9Park
That's why they specified that PokéPark Kanto was a new permanent park.
@Yosher I'm sure it will get its own presentation when it's ready to show off. I disagree that the 'vast majority' of people will be unable to go if they'd like to. Japan is a plane ride away!
That grass is going to be trodden into patchy brown within days...
I wonder...
They specified this was a Kanto park. Would we see a Galar or Unova park in their respective countries?
I like the idea of a theme attraction being an actual nature park as opposed to some man made monstrosity like a universal studios thing
Why can’t we get anything nice in the states. Give me a new pork city area at SNW
At first, I honestly thought this was gonna be a claymation-like PokèPark game that synced nicely with that section of the presentation, but I'm happy to be wrong. As a theme park fan, this looks really cool even if it's on the more chill side than what I typically prefer.
Hopefully if this is successful, they'll consider it for other real-world Pokemon region equivalents.
@Tyranexx You mention being a theme park fan. I have to ask, ever been to Efteling in the Netherlands? If not, you definitely should!!
