We already know the Switch 2 has broken sales records in the US — just last month, Nintendo's upgraded hybrid console reportedly hit an "all-time launch week unit sales record for video game hardware". And now, Circana's Mat Piscatella has more data to back up that info.

Sharing the stats on Bluesky, not only is the Switch 2 the fastest-selling console in the US ever, but the launch also helped boost video game spending in the US to an all-time June high.

Spending on industry products increased by 22% in June 2025 compared to last year, which is a huge boost. And while the year's overall spending is still slightly behind 2024's (just by 2%), things are looking up thanks to the Switch 2.

June 2025 U.S. Video Game Market Highlights from Circana - Nintendo Switch 2 debuted as the fastest selling video game hardware device in US history, while consumer spending in both video game hardware and accessories reached new all-time June records. — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-07-23T13:00:26.042Z

Originally, we knew the console had sold 1.1 million units in its opening week, but by the month's end, that climbed to 1.6 million units. As a reminder, we know the console has sold over 3.5 million units worldwide in its first four days, so with the extra 5 million, console sales are already over 4 million.

Hardware spending has increased by 249% compared to last June — to $978 million — another record-setting month for sales, surpassing the previous record of $608 million in June 2008.

In terms of game sales, Mario Kart World was the third best-selling game of the month, right behind Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Elden Ring: Nightreign. However, Nintendo doesn't include digital sales in this data, so if we had to guess, Mario Kart World is possibly number one. Digital sales have boomed in recent years, after all.

In terms of Nintendo games, the Switch 2's line-up, Cyberpunk 2077, Street Fighter 6, and Bravely Default all made the top ten, with other titles that got free Switch 2 upgrades or paid Switch 2 Editions also making up most of the rest of the list.

There's no stopping Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Minecraft, though!

Content - June 2025 Top 10 Best-Selling Premium Games on Nintendo Platforms - U.S. (Dollar Sales, Physical and Digital from digital data sharing publishers, excludes add-on content) — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-07-23T13:00:26.059Z

So, the Switch 2 is doing incredibly well, then! We'll likely hear more on sales figures at Nintendo's next financial briefing, which is due in August.

