If you're still on the hunt for a Switch 2 and happen to have a Best Buy nearby, you might have another chance to get your hands on Nintendo's new hybrid system this week.

Best Buy has announced it's restocking Switch 2 units "in-store only" on July 17, alongside the release of Donkey Kong Bananza. In the original announcement, the retailer originally mentioned how "all" of its stores were getting limited quantities in stock, but since then, it's removed mention of this (thanks, Wario64).

"Donkey Kong Bananza is a groundbreaking adventure available only for Nintendo Switch 2. And if you haven't gotten your hands on the new system yet, this is your chance! Best Buy stores will have limited quanitites in stock on July 17. Store availability subject to change."

So, if you've been holding off on a Switch 2, or just couldn't find one, again - you might have a chance this week with "limited quantities in stock" at select stores. If we hear about any other Switch 2 restocks, we'll let you know.

Apart from Donkey Kong Bananza's arrival this week, Nintendo has also released a new DK & Pauline amiibo. You can find out more about where to buy this new amiibo, as well as Donkey Kong Bananza, and the Switch 2 in our guides here on Nintendo Life.