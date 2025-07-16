Update #2 [ ]: As we get closer to the release of the next DLC character in Street Fighter 6, Capcom has today uploaded a new gameplay trailer for Sagat. You can see his moveset in action as well as his new themed level.

Once again, he'll be arriving on 5th August 2025 and will be followed by Viper, Alex and Ingrid as part of the Year 3 Character Pass.

"The Year 3 Character Pass and Ultimate Pass are now available! Owners of the Year 3 Character / Ultimate Pass will automatically get access to Sagat and the Proud Spire stage when he releases. The Year 3 Character Pass will include 4 characters (Sagat, C. Viper, Alex, and Ingrid), Outfit 1 Colors 3-10 for those characters, and 3000 Drive Tickets. The Year 3 Ultimate Pass includes everything in the Character Pass plus Outfit 2 and 3 Colors 3-10, an additional stage, and 2800 more Drive Tickets for a total of 5800. All the content from these passes will unlock as they release throughout Year 3."

Capcom also notes how the Year 3 Character Pass and Year 3 Ultimate Pass for the Switch 2 is available to pre-order until 4th August 2025. And additional content included in the pass will unlock beginning 5th August 2025 based on the character release schedule for Year 3.

Update #1 [ ]:

Following Capcom locking in a release date for Sagat last week, it's now rolled out the official "Sagat Arrives" Fighting Pass. You can get a better look at what "premium rewards" are on offer in the video above.

Once again, there are items like EX Colors for Ryu and Ken, more titles and music, new avatar gear, new challenger screen illustrations, and even an additional classic game 'Tiger Road'. There'll also be some "free rewards" available.

As for Sagat, this character will be made available next month on 5th August 2025. Earlier this week, Capcom also revealed a new Street Fighter 6 x Aespa collab which also launches today.