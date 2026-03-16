Back in 2022, Tunic blew us away with its brutal battling, Zelda-inspired adventures, and deep secrets. Today, we've learnt that we'll soon have the opportunity to do it all over again thanks to an upcoming Switch 2 update.

The game celebrated its fourth anniversary today, and to mark the occasion, publisher Finji announced that an update for the new Nintendo hardware is "on the way". While there was no precise release date attached to the reveal, the team promised it was "working hard on it" and teased that we should all stay tuned for more info.

Of course, such little info means that we don't know what'll be included in the Switch 2 version just yet either, though based on the technical hiccups of the Switch 1 edition, we'd hope to see things running at a crisp 4K 60fps.

TUNIC is 4 years old today! 🎉🦊 The perfect day to let you know that a Switch 2 update is on the way! We're working hard on it - stay tuned! — Finji (@finjico.bsky.social) 2026-03-16T17:00:00.000Z

In fact, barring some pretty rough difficulty spikes, the game's performance on S1 was one of the only faults we could find with the game at launch. "Tunic feels right at home on a Nintendo console," we said in our review, "and we recommend it as a creative and concise adventure that both draws and expands upon some prestigious inspirations."