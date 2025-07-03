Update []: Following Capcom locking in a release date for Sagat last week, it's now rolled out the official "Sagat Arrives" Fighting Pass. You can get a better look at what "premium rewards" are on offer in the video above.

Once again, there are items like EX Colors for Ryu and Ken, more titles and music, new avatar gear, new challenger screen illustrations, and even an additional classic game 'Tiger Road'. There'll also be some "free rewards" available.

As for Sagat, this character will be made available next month on 5th August 2025. Earlier this week, Capcom also revealed a new Street Fighter 6 x Aespa collab which also launches today.

Original Story: [Fri 27th Jun, 2025 00:45 BST]:

Capcom recently revealed the Season 3 DLC roster for Street Fighter 6, confirming Sagat, C. Viper, Alex and Ingrid would be joining the battle. Now, in an update during its Spotlight broadcast today, the company has locked in a date for the first fighter.

Along with a brief teaser today, it's now been confirmed the classic character and "emperor of Muay Thai" Sagat will be returning on 5th August 2025. You'll also be able to experience his themed level, located deep within the mountains of Thailand.

In the lead up to this release date, the "Sagat Arrives" Fighting Pass will be made available on 4th July 2025. It comes packed with EX Colors, more titles and music, avatar gear, new challenger screen illustrations and effects, emotes, stickers and the playable classic game Tiger Road.

Sagat - Street Fighter 6
Image: Capcom

Capcom has also provided an update about the paid 'Outfit 4' content – confirming seven characters will be getting these outfits first, with the rest of the roster to follow. All of this content is in the "final stages of tweaking" and the team will release Sagat gameplay at a later date.

Sagat - Street Fighter 6
Image: Capcom

That's it for now! In the meantime you can check out the original trailer reveal in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life. And if you are considering Street Fighter 6 on the Switch 2, it comes with some extra modes (Gyro Battle, Calorie Contest) and amiibo support.

Will you be checking out Sagat and the rest of the Season 3 DLC roster? Let us know in the comments.