Update []: Following Capcom locking in a release date for Sagat last week, it's now rolled out the official "Sagat Arrives" Fighting Pass. You can get a better look at what "premium rewards" are on offer in the video above.
Once again, there are items like EX Colors for Ryu and Ken, more titles and music, new avatar gear, new challenger screen illustrations, and even an additional classic game 'Tiger Road'. There'll also be some "free rewards" available.
As for Sagat, this character will be made available next month on 5th August 2025. Earlier this week, Capcom also revealed a new Street Fighter 6 x Aespa collab which also launches today.