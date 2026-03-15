Remember how the Japanese accessory maker HORI released racing wheels that were compatible with the Switch title Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Well, a Mario Kart World 'Deluxe' model and 'Mini' model will be released later this month for the Switch 2.

According to online retailer listings, both of these wheels will go on sale on 23rd March 2026. The Deluxe model will be around $130 USD and the Mini model will set you back $80 USD (or your regional equivalent), with pre-orders now available.

While they might not look much different to the Switch versions, which are already compatible with the Switch 2, these slightly updated wheels now have a 'C' button for GameChat (previously the 'assign' button on the existing models). There are also Mario Kart World logos included on each wheel!

Here's the description of the Deluxe and Mini, along with a look:

Hori Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe for Switch 2

"Go big in racing with the HORI Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe for Nintendo Switch™ 2. The larger deluxe version of the Racing Wheel Pro is ideal for Mario Kart World, and compatible with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and other racing game titles. The ergonomic wheel design with textured rubber grips, pedals and paddles, and convenient onboard controls are built to create an immersive racing experience. Adjust the Dead Zone and 7 levels of sensitivity for smoother handling. Switch between 270- and 180-degree steering outputs. Assign functions to the programmable buttons with ease. Includes the C button for GameChat (*Internet, Nintendo Account and Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) may be required for chat features). Compatible with Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model."

Hori Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini for Switch 2

Enjoy speeding through Mario Kart World with the HORI Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini for Nintendo Switch™ 2. It is also compatible with Mario Kart 8 and other racing games. The compact ergonomic wheel features, pedals, racing paddles, and convenient onboard controls for an immersive racing experience. Assign functions to the programmable buttons with ease, including the Item button – the Mario “M” mark – in the center of the wheel. Includes the C button for GameChat (*Internet, Nintendo Account and Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) may be required for chat features). Compatible with Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model.

Of course, like the existing Hori wheels for Switch, these latest ones for the Switch 2 should also be compatible with other racing games on the Switch 2. And as noted in the description above, the wheels are compatible with the original Switch and OLED model.