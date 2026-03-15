Howdy, hoopers! Welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Before we check up for this week's one-on-one, let's remind ourselves what went down last time. It was an East vs West battle, as we matched up two covers from the GameCube's Tales of Symphonia. Alas, it was not a close one. The European / North American design pulled in a whopping 85% of the vote, leaving Japan with the remaining 15%.

This week, to celebrate the arrival of MAR10 Day (and Bam's historic NBA performance), we're checking out Mario Hoops 3 on 3 — or Mario Slam Basketball, for those in Europe. This cracking little hooper launched on DS back in September 2006, meaning we've been waiting almost 20 years for a sequel now. Sigh.

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There are just two covers to choose between this week, so let's dribble down and meet them.