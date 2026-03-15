Mario Hoops - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Howdy, hoopers! Welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Before we check up for this week's one-on-one, let's remind ourselves what went down last time. It was an East vs West battle, as we matched up two covers from the GameCube's Tales of Symphonia. Alas, it was not a close one. The European / North American design pulled in a whopping 85% of the vote, leaving Japan with the remaining 15%.

This week, to celebrate the arrival of MAR10 Day (and Bam's historic NBA performance), we're checking out Mario Hoops 3 on 3 — or Mario Slam Basketball, for those in Europe. This cracking little hooper launched on DS back in September 2006, meaning we've been waiting almost 20 years for a sequel now. Sigh.

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There are just two covers to choose between this week, so let's dribble down and meet them.

North America

Mario Hoops - NA
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

Oof, talk about covers that go hard. The North American design wastes no time showing us what this one is all about. We've got Mario dunking on DK, Luigi showing off some slick shell handles in the background, and... is that Peach with a bomb? All of that on a lush beach court. What's not to like, eh?

Europe / Japan

Mario Hoops - EU / JP
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

The European and Japanese covers are a little more stripped back, by comparison, but there's something eye-catching about their simplicity. A slightly different Mario dunking model still takes centre stage, though the NA court has been replaced by a block red background. Giant "M-A-R-I-O" letters adorn it, each containing a different Hoops character to flex the game's roster.

Which region got the best Mario Hoops 3 on 3 box art?

Thank you for voting! We'll see you next week for another edition of Box Art Brawl!