Yesterday, Arrowhead Game Studios shell-shocked the games industry – announcing it would be bringing its PvE third-person shooter Helldivers 2 to the Xbox. Yes, the Sony-published game exclusive to PlayStation on consoles, is now making its way to Microsoft's hardware.

Given the timing of all this, there are now (unsurprisingly) some Helldivers calling for a Switch 2 port, with threads on Reddit and social media popping up – asking the folks at Arrowhead to "let everyone in", in reference to Nintendo players:

"Nintendo Switch 2 has all the credentials to handle Helldivers, if Steam Deck can do it, the new Switch will do it without any problems"

Again, it's the Switch 2's recent release that's given some fans hope as the game is now dropping on Xbox next month. As you might also expect, there are plenty of other opinions about the possibility of something like this happening – with many Helldivers ruling it out due to how demanding the online multiplayer title can be (especially in its more hectic moments). However, other players think it should happen:

"I got over 550 hours on my Steam Deck, let 'em in, I say"

Sony Interactive Entertainment is behind series like MLB The Show, which is already available on other platforms, but it's also a sport-licensed game. Helldivers is obviously different in that respect with live service updates, and the community has played a huge role in sustaining the popularity of the game.

For now, Helldivers can expect reinforcements to arrive on Xbox this August. You can find out more about this particular version of the game on our sibling site Pure Xbox.