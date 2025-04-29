Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 810k

Nintendo has dropped the latest video in its Creator's Voice series, which shines a spotlight on the third-party developers working on Switch 2 games.

This week, it's CD Projekt Red's turn; most famous for the Witcher series, it's now bringing its huge futuristic first-person RPG Cyberpunk 2077 to the Switch 2 as a launch title. And the team, particularly studio head Adam Badowski and lead engine programmer Charles Tremblay, are very proud of the work that went into the upcoming port.

In fact, Tremblay says that this version is "the best way to experience the game on the go." Bold words. Tremblay specifically praises the "new amazing LCD screens with VRR support" for helping to make this the definitive handheld experience.

Cyberpunk 2077 is playable on Steam Deck and other handheld PCs, but settings do have to be lowered a fair bit for it to run smoothly. And while the Switch 2 version is certainly running at a lower resolution, we'll echo something Digital Foundry said of the Ultimate Edition a few weeks ago — it's kind of amazing it's running as well as it is.

Speaking of "running," we've got a lot of snippets of new footage of the game running on Switch 2, and it's still looking pretty good. Tremblay talks about the importance of "immersion" for the game, which is why the studio opted for a first-person perspective.

The Switch 2 version goes a step further thanks to the Joy-Con 2 controllers, which can be used via motion control to attack enemies with a katana. Tremblay teases that there are "a lot of ways to experience the game" with the new controllers, which sounds pretty promising.

It's not long until Nintendo fans can get their hands on Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, as it arrives on 5th June, the same day as the new console drops. This is also the first game confirmed to be using Nvidia's DLSS upscaling on Switch 2 and, amazingly, appears to not be a Game-Key Card release. Phew.

Are you picking up Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on launch day? Drive down to the comments and let us know.