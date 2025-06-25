Nintendo Pictures, a Nintendo-owned subsidiary specialising in the production of "visual content", has been revealed to have worked on the new PS5 title Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.

As covered by VGC, the company can be spotted in the credits for the game and specifically helped out on motion capture. While this might come as a bit of a surprise, it's important to note that Nintendo Pictures had also worked on the original Death Stranding in a similar capacity, though this was before its acquisition when it was still called Dynamo Pictures.

Still, with Nintendo Pictures now wholly owned by Nintendo, it's interesting that it still has the freedom to work on titles outside the general Nintendo ecosystem. Since its acquisiton, the company has pretty much only worked on Switch titles like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, and Another Code: Recollection.

Outside of gaming, however, Nintendo Pictures has also lent its expertise to anime such as You and Idol Pretty Cure and Wonderful PreCure! from Toei Animation.

The company itself has been around since around 2011 as an independent entity, though it commenced operations much sooner than that. Its acquisition by Nintendo came in 2022 after Dynamo Pictures proved its worth with a selection of delightful Pikmin Shorts distributed on the 3DS and Wii U eShops.