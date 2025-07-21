The latest UK charts data is in, and as expected, Donkey Kong Bananza is a hit, climbing all the way to the top to beat the likes of Mario Kart World, Hogwarts Legacy, and EA Sports FC 25.
How well it actually sold, however, is a little bit more difficult to gauge. According to The Game Business' Chris Dring, Bananza sold three times that of Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze on the Switch, but less than half of Super Mario Odyssey.
Now, the obvious conclusion that we could come to is that digital sales far outweigh physical in 2025, but while the balance has certainly tipped ever-so-slightly in favour of digital, Switch owners still really value their physical games. In response to a post stating that more people buy digital over physical, Dring stated "Not so much on Switch. A little more".
It's a weird situation, then. One other potential explanation is that by the time Super Mario Odyssey launched in October 2017, Nintendo had sold a lot more Switch consoles since its release in March the same year. We're looking at between 14-15 million Switch consoles sold by the time Odyssey launched.
Bananza releasing less than two months after the Switch 2 dropped means that there are simply fewer consoles in consumers' hands – thus fewer sales. We also have to consider that, despite Nintendo's efforts to boost DK's appeal in recent years, Mario as an IP likely still commands a lot more attention.
Still, we're pleased to see Bananza top the charts – may its success continue in the weeks, months, and years to come!
That's a brief overview of the numbers, but here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
NEW
|1
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|1
|2
|Mario Kart World
|
4
|3
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 31%, PS5 29%, PS4 16%, Switch 2 12%
|
3
|4
|EA Sports FC 25
|Switch 43%, PS5 29%, PS4 20%, Xbox 8%
|
NEW
|5
|Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business
|
2
|6
|Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4
|PS5 56%, Switch 2 18%, Switch 15%, Xbox 6%
|
9
|7
|Minecraft
|
6
|8
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
13
|9
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
5
|10
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|
NEW
|11
|Rugby League 26
|
8
|12
|F1 25
|
23
|13
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 2 64%, Switch 36%
|
16
|14
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|14
|15
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
30
|16
|Tekken 8
|
15
|17
|Elden Ring
|
10
|18
|Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
|-
|19
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
18
|20
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
22
|21
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 92%, Switch 7%, Xbox 1%
|
20
|22
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
24
|23
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
21
|24
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|-
|25
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 52%, PS4 46%, Switch 1%, Xbox 1%
|
19
|26
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
11
|27
|Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered
|
PS5 65%, Switch 35%
|25
|28
|Super Mario Odyssey
|-
|29
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|
12
|30
|Split Fiction
|PS5 74%, Switch 2 20%, Xbox 7%
|
-
|31
|Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition
|Switch 2 98%, PS5 2%, PS4 0%
|
35
|32
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|32
|33
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 63%, Switch 2 37%
|
28
|34
|Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
|
17
|35
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
26
|36
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|-
|37
|Mortal Kombat X
|-
|38
|Pokémon Violet
|-
|39
|Just Dance 2025 Edition
|-
|40
|EA Sports UFC 5
[Compiled by GfK]