The latest UK charts data is in, and as expected, Donkey Kong Bananza is a hit, climbing all the way to the top to beat the likes of Mario Kart World, Hogwarts Legacy, and EA Sports FC 25.

How well it actually sold, however, is a little bit more difficult to gauge. According to The Game Business' Chris Dring, Bananza sold three times that of Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze on the Switch, but less than half of Super Mario Odyssey.

Donkey Kong Bonanza launches at No.1 in the UK chart (physical sales) . Its launch is 3x bigger than the launch of Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze on Switch. But it is less than half of Super Mario Odyssey’s — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) July 20, 2025

Now, the obvious conclusion that we could come to is that digital sales far outweigh physical in 2025, but while the balance has certainly tipped ever-so-slightly in favour of digital, Switch owners still really value their physical games. In response to a post stating that more people buy digital over physical, Dring stated "Not so much on Switch. A little more".

It's a weird situation, then. One other potential explanation is that by the time Super Mario Odyssey launched in October 2017, Nintendo had sold a lot more Switch consoles since its release in March the same year. We're looking at between 14-15 million Switch consoles sold by the time Odyssey launched.

Bananza releasing less than two months after the Switch 2 dropped means that there are simply fewer consoles in consumers' hands – thus fewer sales. We also have to consider that, despite Nintendo's efforts to boost DK's appeal in recent years, Mario as an IP likely still commands a lot more attention.

Still, we're pleased to see Bananza top the charts – may its success continue in the weeks, months, and years to come!

That's a brief overview of the numbers, but here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Donkey Kong Bananza 1 2 Mario Kart World 4 3 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 31%, PS5 29%, PS4 16%, Switch 2 12% 3 4 EA Sports FC 25 Switch 43%, PS5 29%, PS4 20%, Xbox 8% NEW 5 Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business 2 6 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 PS5 56%, Switch 2 18%, Switch 15%, Xbox 6% 9 7 Minecraft 6 8 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 13 9 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 5 10 Assassin's Creed Shadows NEW 11 Rugby League 26 8 12 F1 25 23 13 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 64%, Switch 36% 16 14 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 14 15 Grand Theft Auto V 30 16 Tekken 8 15 17 Elden Ring 10 18 Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

- 19 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon 18 20 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 22 21 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 92%, Switch 7%, Xbox 1% 20 22 Nintendo Switch Sports

24 23 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

21 24 Super Mario Party Jamboree

- 25 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 52%, PS4 46%, Switch 1%, Xbox 1% 19 26 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 11 27 Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered PS5 65%, Switch 35% 25 28 Super Mario Odyssey - 29 Dark Souls Trilogy

12 30 Split Fiction PS5 74%, Switch 2 20%, Xbox 7% - 31 Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition Switch 2 98%, PS5 2%, PS4 0% 35 32 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

32 33 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 63%, Switch 2 37% 28 34 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered 17 35 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

26 36 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - 37 Mortal Kombat X

- 38 Pokémon Violet

- 39 Just Dance 2025 Edition

- 40 EA Sports UFC 5

[Compiled by GfK]

