Update #2 [ ]:

Well, we've got an update about this particular item, and it's good news if you aren't planning to pre-order the game.

According to the fine print from the same promotion for the US, you can apparently obtain these items through "normal gameplay". So even though this is a pre-order bonus, it seems they're not locked off.





A disclaimer notes that these "items can also be obtained through normal gameplay." Pokémon Legends Z-A's preorder bonus trenchcoat and pants set will also be available in the US through Gamestop.A disclaimer notes that these "items can also be obtained through normal gameplay." pic.twitter.com/V5FmrNFxa7 July 26, 2025

Here's the full description:

"The Trench Coat, Scarf, and Pants included in this set are Beige, Green, And Brown, Respectively.

"Offer starts 10/16/2025, available while supplies last. For online pre-orders or purchases of the game, codes will be sent via email upon game launch. For in-store purchases, codes will be provided upon completion of the transaction. For pre-orders picked up in-store, deposit required and codes will be provided upon paid balance and receipt of game. Codes will not be provided prior to game release or game purchase. Internet required. Items can also be obtained through normal gameplay. Serial code available to claim until March 10, 2026."

Update #1 [ ]:

GameStop in the US has confirmed that in-store or online pre-orders will come with a code for the same Trench Coat Outfit set.

Serebii Update: It has been confirmed that Pokémon Legends Z-A pre-orders at Gamestop in the US will come with a serial code for the Trench Coat outfit set www.serebii.net — Serebii.net (@serebii.bsky.social) 2025-07-26T17:17:03.652Z

Original Story: It's been an exciting week on the Pokémon front with multiple new announcements shared in the recent broadcast. Following this, more details about the Pokémon Legends: Z-A physical and digital pre-order goodies in select regions have been surfacing online.

Now, we've got an update about one of the special items trainers located in Japan and Australia can get their hands on as a pre-order bonus. As highlighted by Serebii.net, it's a trench coat customisation and will be available "at certain locations" – including Amazon in Japan and from EB Games in Australia.





Details @ pic.twitter.com/LPInHP0ERE Serebii Update: A Pokémon Legends: Z-A pre-order bonus was announced. Get a special Trench Coat customisation item at certain locations including Amazon in Japan and EB Games in AustraliaDetails @ https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ July 24, 2025

The same source also notes how this bonus will be distributed as a "serial code to redeem" but has no further details about additional distributions elsewhere. So, if you do decide to pre-order, you'll be able to look the part with this stylish and exclusive fit as you make your way around Lumiose City.

This again follows The Pokémon Company and Nintendo announcing a new Switch 2 hardware bundle this week as well as multiple pre-order deals. This includes some other digital distribution pre-order offers, and these particular ones are available worldwide.

You can find out more about these pre-order bonuses in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.