Nintendo, as is customary after a major games showcase, has released a handy infographic containing every Switch 1 & 2 game featured in the latest Indie World.

Granted, it's not quite as packed as some of the full-fat Directs we've seen in the past, but at 15 minutes in length (or 25 minutes if you're in Japan), we weren't expecting an avalanche of games anyway. What was shown, however, is incredibly intriguing and we're really keen to see more in the coming weeks and months.

Take Denshattack!, for example. We've had our fingers crossed that this would be confirmed for the Switch 2, and it's finally happened. It looks like the kind of game you'd stumble across on a PS2 demo disc, which is quite fortuitous since there's a free demo available right now on the eShop. Give it a go!

We've also got Blue Prince, of course, which launched shortly after the presentation, along with two more shadow-drops in the form of Rotwood and MiniShoot' Adventures. We're also especially keen to see more on Blighted from Drinkbox Studios – that team just doesn't miss, y'know?

Anyway, here's a look at the full line-up: