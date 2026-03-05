The Kirby Air Riders amiibo line will be expanding, with Nintendo officially revealing two more figures today.

This includes Sword Kirby & Dragoon and Noir Dedede & Hydra. A release date hasn't been shared for these amiibo yet. When we find out more, we'll let you know. For now, here's a look:

A release date for Dedede & Tank Star has also been locked in. It will be arriving on 2nd July 2026. Ahead of this, Meta Knight & Devil Star is out this week, and there's a special in-game event starting today "Strike Back with Devil Star", which will run until 10th March 2026.

In some other Kirby Air Riders news this week, Nintendo released the game's Switch 2 soundtrack on its Nintendo Music mobile application. It also shared a new interview featuring the game's composers.