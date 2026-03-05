Kirby Air Riders
Image: Nintendo

The Kirby Air Riders amiibo line will be expanding, with Nintendo officially revealing two more figures today.

This includes Sword Kirby & Dragoon and Noir Dedede & Hydra. A release date hasn't been shared for these amiibo yet. When we find out more, we'll let you know. For now, here's a look:

A release date for Dedede & Tank Star has also been locked in. It will be arriving on 2nd July 2026. Ahead of this, Meta Knight & Devil Star is out this week, and there's a special in-game event starting today "Strike Back with Devil Star", which will run until 10th March 2026.

Kirby Air Riders
Image: Nintendo

In some other Kirby Air Riders news this week, Nintendo released the game's Switch 2 soundtrack on its Nintendo Music mobile application. It also shared a new interview featuring the game's composers.

This brings the Kirby Air Riders amiibo count to seven figures in total. Have you got any of these Kirby themed amiibo yet? Let us know in the comments.

