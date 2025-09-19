The Pokémon Company is still rolling out regular distribution events for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is now available.

This time it's a Shiny Chi-Yu and it's available to claim via Mystery Gift between now 18th September 2025 and 30th September 2025.

"We gathered and fought our hardest against the Shiny Legendary Pokémon, Chi-Yu. The total number of player victories against Shiny Chi-Yu during the event collectively reached 3,126,823—great work! "To celebrate your achievement, Shiny Chi-Yu will be available to claim via Mystery Gift during its distribution period. An additional Mystery Gift of Tera Shards will also be distributed based on player victories collectively exceeding one million."

Here's how to claim this Mystery Gift in Scarlet and Violet:

Launch your Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet game. Select Poké Portal on the X menu. Select Mystery Gift, then select Get via Internet to connect to the internet. Choose the gift you want to receive. Watch as your gift arrives in-game. Be sure to save your game.

This follows some news about Pokémon Legends: Z-A last week during Nintendo's Direct. The Pokémon Company has also shared details on Pokémon HOME in the upcoming releases.

As previously mentioned, an upgrade for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was also recently updated for the Switch 2. You can find out more about the 4.0.0 update for Scarlet and Violet in our previous post.