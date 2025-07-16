As we get closer to August, Nintendo has announced it will be hosting a special Drag x Drive 'Global Jam' demo event.

This demo, which will give players a "sneak peek" at this new title, will be taking place between 9th August - 10th August across multiple sessions. It will be available "exclusively" to Switch 2 owners with an active Switch Online membership.

"Eager to hit the court in Drag x Drive? Get a sneak peek with the Drag x Drive: Global Jam demo event! "This event takes place on Aug 9 and 10, exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 for Nintendo Switch Online members."

When more details are made available, we'll be sure to let you know. And if you want to learn about this new title, you can check out our hands on here on Nintendo Life.

Nintendo previously confirmed Drag x Drive will be priced at $19.99 / £16.99, with the full title to be released on 14th August 2025.