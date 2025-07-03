Fair additions but until we see other licensing of 3rd party games or a random inclusion (please Capcom) like PN03 (Under The Skin for PS2 PS+ offering as well), or other oddities like Eternal Darkness, Geist, Cubivore and more I don't think GameCube will really show much and that will be underusing it's potential offering on NSO.

Also if they offer Mario Tennis/Party then I mean, who will play Aces? Others but hardcore fans know the better Mario Sports/Party entries of course N64 or GameCube not just in nostalgia but quality.

GameCube taking time to offer whatever they can with licenses, emulation quality and more to get them working is totally fine, and because it's on Switch 2 rather then Wii U where it and Wii fit much better on the hardware. I mean, they are taking their time and it shows but it is interesting to think but hard to tell what we are going to get.

I mean even on a phone/PC Dolphin if it's not good enough sure some games can be quite awkward of dips, so I can understand waiting till Switch 2 and with Nintendo's own emulator offering a good experience with it without the lengths Dolphin has over the years on any hardware and however well for certain games/hardware used on, not just as a thing to offer something for it but for better performance.

But licensing is always a challenge so it varies what they will get for NSO, but if they run out of 1st party, what 3rd party will they offer?

Safe ones like Sega offering Sonic Adventure? While would be cool, what about other types of well known enough games?

Also I assume they don't want to interconnect GBA/GameCube, we many have already covered of Wind Waker's Tingle Tuner, I assume many others that utilise them. I assume in the ways GB and N64 connected as well if they did or left them out as a lot of work for such a thing.

I was surprised Battle Engine Aquila even came to PS2 service, no Xbox at all. So thanks Atari on that (of course no GameCube for that) but there are plenty of 3rd party GameCube games they can offer, multiplayer servers/LAN modes in the originals expanded with, or split screen or whichever.

Or a wide range of niche to well known GameCube versions of third party games even on NSO.