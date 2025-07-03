Update []:
In case you missed it, Nintendo announced it would be adding Super Mario Strikers to the GameCube service this week and it's now available to play. You'll need to have a Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as well as a Switch 2 to play this release.
Original Story: [Fri 27th Jun, 2025 02:05 BST]:
If you're in the mood for some more Mario action, Nintendo has today announced it will be adding the "five-on-five" GameCube title Super Mario Strikers to the Switch 2 'Nintendo Classics' library.
The 2005 Next Level release, also known as Mario Smash Football, will kick-off next week on 3rd July. You'll need to have an active Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership and a Switch 2 to access it.
Here is Nintendo's official description:
"Mario and friends clash in this extreme soccer game originally released for the Nintendo GameCube™ system in 2005. Matches unfold with white-hot speed, intensity, and familiar items, like shells and mushrooms, to give you a boost in crushing your opponent. But the real key to winning is the Super Strike, a powerful shot that can net you two points at once! Jump right in with simple controls, hone your techniques, and hit the pitch with Mario and his friends! Available exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members!"
This is the first game to be added to the GameCube library on the Switch 2 and will join the launch line up Zelda: Wind Waker, Soul Calibur II and F-Zero GX. Japan will receive the same GameCube title next week.
Apart from Mario Strikers, some other games scheduled for this service include Super Mario Sunshine, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, and Pokémon Colosseum.
Along with the return of GameCube games, the Nintendo 64 library has also received some enhancements on the Switch 2.