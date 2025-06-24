Nintendo's online service has made GameCube games available for the Switch 2 and if you're wondering whether it's worth paying the extra money to experience these retro titles but aren't so sure after Nintendo's history with emulation of other legacy systems, this video might be worth a look.

Game developer and YouTuber Modern Vintage Gamer, who has an extensive history in the field of video game emulation, has taken a look at the Switch Online's latest "classic" library and while he finds the experience to be "decent" enough, he can't help but feel there are some underlying issues "Nintendo desperately needs to fix" – drawing a comparison to Switch Online's emulation of Nintendo 64 games, and how the Japanese firm eventually got on top of these problems.

While the initial first impressions of the GameCube library are "very good", there are apparently some "obvious" differences to the real experience – with the video below highlighting input lag issues, analog sensitivity and calibration, and online performance and networking also causing some problems. Of course, these aren't necessarily going to be a big deal to anyone who is simply seeking a quick nostalgic fix, but if you're a retro purist it may not live up to expectations.

MVG: "If you're a casual player you may not even realise some of these issues...but if you're a hardcore F-Zero gamer, you may be feeling a little more frustrated with how the game plays."

You can get the full rundown in MVG's video below and check out more Switch 2 videos on his YouTube channel (he's worked on projects like the Shantae port for Switch as well). The tech experts at Digital Foundry have also shared an analysis of Nintendo's new hybrid system calling it a "satisfying upgrade" despite some "problematic" display issues.