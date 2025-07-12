We're now less than a week out from the arrival of Donkey Kong Bananza and Nintendo has announced it's releasing more playable demos into the wild.

If you happen to be located in Canada, Nintendo of Canada has revealed there will be playable demos of the new game at select EB Games and Costco stores. You'll be able to go 'hands on' with DK's new outing between 18th - 19th July at Costco Canada, and you can experience the new game at EB Games Canada between 19th - 20th July.

Here's some PR, and below this are the locations this demo will be available at:

Explore a vast underground world—by smashing your way through it! Bash through just about anything with the raw power of Donkey Kong! Crash through walls, carve tunnels with your fists, punch straight down into the ground, and even tear off chunks of terrain to swing around and throw in groundbreaking exploration—the more you smash, the more areas open up for you to move through. Join DK and his companion, Pauline, as they delve deep underground—and discover that this subterranean world is a lot more than it seems on the surface. Uncover a variety of environments such as arid canyons, lush forests, and frigid tundra as you peel back the world’s layers!

Costco Canada

July 18-19 from 10:30am-2:30pm local time

Alberta:

Calgary (99 Heritage Gate SE)

Edmonton (2616 91 St NW)

British Columbia:

Richmond (9151 Bridgeport Rd)

Burnaby (4500 Still Creek Drive)

Ontario:

Vaughan (71 Colossus Drive)

Markham (65 Kirkham Dr)

Woodbridge (55 New Huntington Rd)

Quebec:

Laval (2999 A. Jean-Noel-Lavoie)

Montreal (1015 Rue du Marche-Central)

Saint-Bruno (1000 Boul Des Promenades)

EB Games Canada

July 19-20 from 11:30am-3:30pm local time

Alberta:

Calgary (6455 Macleod Trail)

Calgary (3625 Shaganappi Trail NW)

Edmonton (5015 111 St. NW)

Edmonton (D106-8882 170 St NW)

British Columbia:

Richmond (#1512 - 6551 No 3 Rd)

Burnaby (#1159 – 4700 Kingsway)

Ontario:

Vaughan (245-1 Bass Pro Mills Dr)

Toronto (267 Yonge St)

Quebec:

Lasalle (7077 Bd Newman Blvd)

Rosemere (401 Boulevard Labelle)

Saint-Bruno (274 Boulevard Promenades)

Donkey Kong Bananza will be available on 17th July 2025. You can find out more about this upcoming release in our latest preview, and our full review will follow next week. Demos for Donkey Kong Bananza have also been spotted in the US.