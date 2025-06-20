Metroid Prime 4: Beyond doesn't even have a proper release date just yet, but according to a Switch 2 ad located at the Oxford Circus tube station in London, it's apparently "out now".

Before anyone suggests it's a photoshop, the fine folks at VGC have actually seen it with their very own eyes. The same outlet notes how there is a similar "out now" ad for Mario Kart World alongside it, but the Metroid banner appears to be jumping the gun here.

A poster for Metroid Prime 4 spotted on the London Underground wrongly claims the game is out now. VGC has visited the station in question and has found a likely reason for the error. www.videogameschronicle.com/news/metroid... — VGC (@videogameschronicle.com) 2025-06-19T23:19:28.250Z

One theory is this could simply be a template and someone forgot to remove the "out now part" on the Metroid ad. The entire tunnel is also covered in other banners featuring the Switch 2's game library, which further suggests this is probably a slip up.

Nintendo did shadow drop Metroid Prime Remastered on the Switch in 2023, but given the build up to the fourth major outing and the recent Switch 2 confirmation, this type of release seems far less likely in this case. And hey, we've got Donkey Kong to look forward to next month.

For now, Metroid Prime 4 is currently locked in for a 2025 launch. The Switch 2 version will include enhanced resolution and frame rate as well as additional features like Joy-Con 2 mouse support.