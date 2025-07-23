Yes, we already reported a little while back that well-known YouTuber, NateTheHate, has suggested that a Nintendo Direct is incoming sometime in and around July. That's this month!

Speaking on his YouTube show, Mr TheHate (hope we got that right) had said that:

"What I have been told... There is a Direct this month, so the month of July. But, that Direct will not take place until after Donkey Kong Bananza releases. Beyond that, I have no additional information, I do not have information as to the exact timing at this point.

If I had to speculate, I would say probably the last week of July because Friday of that week is August 1st, right, which is Nintendo's earning report day. So I could see them having a Direct that week leading to that investor's report."

And it seems he has now doubled down on this belief, with precious little time left for it to transpire. As seen over on on his social media (cheers MyNintendoNews), in answering another poster, Nate reveals that "to my knowledge"the Direct is still on the cards.

Nate has been reliable in the past, getting the Switch 2 announcement date correct, as an example, but we will all just have to wait and see with this one. At least there's not too long to go either way. One thing that may add a little credence, though, and it's something we've also reported on already, is that a whole bunch of major devs are sitting on "multiple Switch 2 announcements".

Let's keep our fingers crossed that he's right, and a big juicy content drop is just around yonder corner.

Reckon there'll be a Direct in the window Nate points out? Looking forward to anything being announced in particular? make sure to let us know in the comments!