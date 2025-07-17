Arc System Works Europe has just announced that the ever-so-slightly-delayed 2D fighter, Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact, releases today on Nintendo Switch.

Developed by Bushiroad Games and Eighting, this one has got some pedigree in that Eighting has given us some well-known fighters in the past, including Naruto: Clash of the Ninja. With Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact, you get down and dirty in 3v3 tag-team-styled action, which is detailed in the official press release thusly:

"HUNTERxHUNTER: NENxIMPACT is a 3-on-3 fighting game based on the iconic anime and manga series HUNTERxHUNTER, written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi. In this game, players create a team of 3 characters and battle against the opposing team with a tag system: calling out their allies for an assisting attack, or for swapping characters on the fly!

For those not in the loop, Hunter x Hunter is one of those incredibly long-running anime comics that's got a legion of hardcore fans, although it's not quite in the same league as the likes of Dragon Ball or Naruto - which also get much flashier, big-budget games to boot. First printed in Weekly Shonen Jump all the way back in 1998, the manga, written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi, focuses on a young boy named Gon Freecss who discovers that his father, now missing, is a world-renowned Hunter.

This 2D fighter uses the universe of the comics to bring some beefy-looking scraps to life. We're always down for some tag-team action, and whilst it's not going to be winning any awards for sharpest graphics, there's an interesting core combat experience here that could provide ample cover for any presentation shortcomings. Indeed, any fighters we've played from Eighting in the past have been right bangers in the mechanics department.

Alongside the digital edition, which is priced at £49.99 (or whatever that translates to where you are!) there's also a physical edition that comes in standard and limited edition flavours, with the limited containing the following extras:

Full Game

Special Box

Artbook

Acrylic Stand

Season 1 Pass

Alternate Costume Pack Hisoka & Kurapika

This limited edition, which comes in a very nice box, will set you back £84.99.

Hunter x Hunter has made the news a few time already in this game form, having been delayed to add rollback net code, as well as finding itself banned in Australia for including material deemed "inappropriate".

You can check out the trailer for the game at the top of this very article and, whilst it's definitely not a particular looker in comparison to some other Switch fighters, if it's got it where it counts — in the actual fighting dept. — and you're a fan of the anime already, this one could well be worth a shout.

Interested in Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact? Let us know how pumped you are for this spin-off fighter!