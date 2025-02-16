Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

The fighting game tournament EVO hosted its awards show this weekend and also shared some special announcements.

One update, in particular, was a release date for the tag-team manga and anime fighter Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact. It will be launching for the Switch and multiple other platforms on 17th July 2025.

It's also been confirmed the first DLC character will be Nephelpito, launching in Fall 2025. This fighter will be followed by a second character in Winter 2025, a third one in Spring 2025 and the fourth one in Summer 2026.

The standard version of the game (including a copy of the game) will set you back $59.99 USD (or the regional equivalent) and the digital deluxe edition (including the season pass) will set you back $74.99. Digital pre-orders include a 48-hour early access period (Note: Switch pre-orders will start at a later date).

There will also be a physical limited edition (including the season pass, costumes, and more) and it will be priced at $99.99.