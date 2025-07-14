Are you excited? Because we are excited! Yes, it's getting mighty close to the return of everyone's favourite video game ape, and to celebrate Nintendo has posted a little movie on its social media (and to its Nintendo Today app, naturally) to remind us all that there are precisely three days to go until the launch of Donkey Kong Bananza.

Nice! We hope DK gets over that rather crushing blow in time for our adventures later this week, though.

Of course, for a game that hadn't really got us particularly excited in the lead up to the launch of the Switch 2 itself, Bananza has rapidly become one of our most-anticipated games of the year over the past month or so.

The game's excellent Direct did lots to whet our appetites, revealing the clever layered world and smashing traversal styles at the heart of it all, and finding out that the Super Mario Odyssey team are behind this one has now got us 100% on board.

It seems that physical copies of the game have found their way into gamers' hands already, but the rest of us don't have too long to wait until the Thursday launch. How many days was it again? Make sure to check out our preview of the game, too, which is sounding mighty positive thus far.

Elsewhere in the DK sphere, the game's director has acknowledged some performance dips, and a copyright filing suggests the ape may be getting his very own movie.



Counting down the days to Donkey Kong Bananza? Let us know how slow the time is going...