So, what did other outlets have to say? Starting with IGN, it suggested it might be the "Switch 2's real killer app":

"It turns out that swapping out a mustachioed plumber for a tumbling hairy gorilla is appropriately transformative. Even in just those two hours, I was absolutely enamored with Donkey Kong’s personality, his sheer sense of strength and power, juxtaposed with his surprisingly speedy movement, and the satisfying destructibility of everything around him. As far as first impressions go, this is everything a 3D Donkey Kong game should be."

CNET had similar thoughts, calling Donkey Kong Bananza the Switch 2's "killer ape":

"The Switch 2 was already excellent but it feels even more vibrant now. With a few more big, exclusive games like this, the Switch 2 is going to become a must-get for a lot more people. Actually, that moment might already be here."

The Verge enjoyed its time with the game, but was also unable to overlook some technical issues:

"During some hectic transitions, the frame rate took a noticeable dip, but gameplay was smooth for the most part, which is an achievement for a game that’s bursting with physics and particle effects. Also, when I was covering a lot of distance while flying in Bananza mode, there was a lot of texture pop-in. The game’s fast loading speeds, detailed character models, and vibrant worlds make it clear why this had to be a Switch 2 game, but the visual issues are a little disappointing to see on the new, more powerful hardware"



GoNintendo mentioned how the game did a great job balancing the "moments of destruction" with other actions:

"Something else that I was able to appreciate more after spending more time with Bananza is how it balances those moments of destruction with more measured actions. I ran into several areas that forced me to curb my rampaging instincts. This isn’t designed to be a pure, wild punch-a-thon, and you will come across environments that require more finesse."

VGC wasn't quite as taken with the destruction, but still thinks Bananza has "a lot of promise":

"This is the main issue I have with Donkey Kong Bananza: by itself, I don’t think the destruction mechanic is particularly interesting, and the game appears to fall flat in the segments where you’re left to use it as means of exploration. Smashing through walls and floors rewards players with fossils – used for unlocking new outfits – and the occasional Banandium Gem, but it’s not all that fun, and other games have done it far better...That said, it’s really worth stressing I’ve only played the very early game"

And Eurogamer says its concerns about the destruction have been eased, and thinks the formula "might just be a winner":

"There's much to do here, with a good amount of variety. The best thing I can say, in fact, is that the three hours I had with the game absolutely flew by, even if I spent much of it doing a lot of the same wrecking ball actions repeatedly. Time flying is always a sure-fire sign of something that's good - so this formula might just be a winner."

This is just a handful of previews that have only scratched the surface of DK's new game, so be on the lookout for our full review later this month when we deliver our final verdict.