Donkey Kong Bananza isn't officially available for Switch 2 until next week, but it seems copies may already be out in the wild.

As highlighted by GoNintendo, a user on the Nintendo Switch subreddit known as 'Mark7z' has supposedly acquired a copy of DK's anticipated release early.

Attached to the user's post are photos of the box art and game card, and in follow-up comments are some photos of the game's home menu icon, as well as photos of the game in what's claimed to be a "playable" state.

The same individual says they didn't get it from a store, but instead through their "connection" and goes on to mention how the title is currently running on Version 1.0.0 – with an update, apparently, ready to go. They add that they won't be installing this update until release day.

Some replies to this post also raised some concerns about the type of game card included, and the user responded, stating it's not a "game-key card" but an "actual" game card.

Unfortunately, street dates being broken on major first-party Nintendo titles (along with leaks) was quite common during the Switch generation. So, this might not go down well at Nintendo headquarters, seeing as how the official release for DK's new outing isn't until 17th July 2025, and this is the first major game to follow the system's launch and Mario Kart World.