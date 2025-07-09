Toby Fox's latest game Deltarune arrived on the Switch 2 alongside the new chapters last month and since then it's been getting some additional patches.

The latest one has now arrived and it bumps the Switch and Switch 2 version up to Version 1.02. It's a "bugfix patch" resolving multiple issues across Chapters 2, 3 and 4. There are also some Switch 2-specific fixes, and there have been some other minor updates made across "all chapters".

Here's the full rundown (via Nintendo Everything):

Deltarune (Version 1.02) - 8th July 2025

Chapter 2

Fixed an issue in the room with fireworks where the floor switch can be pressed by an invisible character.

Chapter 3

Key Items received from the Ball Machine no longer incorrectly persist outside of that room. This caused numerous issues, including not being able to receive the Shadow Crystal from a certain boss.

Fixed an issue where Susie and Ralsei would appear completely shadowed if defeated by a boss’s attack.

In a room where Susie destroys houses, she no longer stops moving erroneously after the battle. However, she now slides around erroneously. Apparently, this is better.

Attempted to fix issues on Board 1 where you can see duplicate Ralseis as well as make Ralsei disappear indefinitely.

Fixed some situations where borders were not displaying correctly.

Chapter 4

Fixed some places where the characters were the normal color in an area that has abnormal coloration.

Fixed an issue where it’s possible to get temporarily stuck in a playable piano.

Fixed an issue during an optional battle where the damage numbers done to the players were not visible. Additionally, the heal numbers were moving further to the right every time they appeared.

Removed the erroneous appearance of a duplicate Kris in the closet.

[Switch 2-only] Fixed an exploit where you can generate infinite untouchable cats if you touch them with the backside of the shield.

[Switch 2-only] Fixed a misalignment of the petting effect and the mouse position.

[Switch 2-only] Fixed a crash if you saved your game in the “Mike Zone” on Nintendo Switch, then imported your save file to Nintendo Switch 2 and continued from there.

All Chapters

“Master Volume” setting now persists between Chapters when using the same file.

Updated the save data import messages when first launching the game. Now, if you have more than one app’s save data on your console (for example, if you have saves from both the older version of the Chapter 1&2 demo as well as the newer version), it will display them as a list so you can choose the one you want to import. (Note: The import messages only appear if you have no existing save data for the full version of the game…)

[Switch 2-only] Fixed an issue where the game displays at the wrong size on 1440p. Additionally, there are several other minor aesthetic fixes across chapters 2, 3, and 4.

The developer also notes how testing of the next patch is "already underway" and the next two patches will contain some "extremely slight adjustments to gameplay in addition to bug fixes".