We know the Switch 2 has sold incredibly well worldwide, with the console shifting 1.6 million units in June 2025 in the US alone. Now we have an idea of just how well the pricey, but excellent, new Pro Controller has done, too.

Game File's Stephen Totilo has shared Circana's estimated Switch 2 Pro Controller sales, and it's around 512,000 in the United States — that means around one in three people picking up a Switch 2 have also grabbed a shiny new controller to go with. That's around a 32% attach rate.

If you're a Nintendo fan, you'll know that the Pro Controller is one of the pricier controllers on the market right now, and is actually one of the accessories that went up in price in response to the Trump Administration's tariffs (or, as Nintendo put it, "changes in market conditions") — from $80 to $85.

A stunning figure from the Switch 2's launch: Some 500,000 Switch 2 Pro Controllers sold in the U.S. in June. Nearly 1 in 3 Switch 2 owners got one. They sold for $85, after a post-tariff-announcement hike from the original $80 announced price www.gamefile.news/p/even-85-sw... — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo.bsky.social) 2025-07-23T18:56:37.509Z

The original Switch 1 Pro Controller is also compatible with the console, and that, coupled with the price of the new controller, has put some people off rushing to grab one , as good as it is.

We're also still in the very early days of the console's life, so those sales are likely going to dip over the coming months. Still, 32% is an impressive number, and we'll be interested to see how other accessories — such as the Camera — have sold.

Do you own a Pro Controller for Switch 2? Or are you sticking to your old one? Share your thoughts in the comments.