Arc System Works, the studio most famous for Guilty Gear but who also worked on the recent Another Code: Recollection remake, is releasing Switch 2 exclusive Dear me, I was... on 31st July 2025 (thanks Gematsu!)

The game was spotted on the Japanese eShop earlier today and will retail for around 850 yen. That's less than $6 / £5.

Not date has been confirmed for the Western release just yet, but we're sure it'll be the same, as Gematsu states that the game will support multiple language options in addition to English, Japanese and Korean.

Dear me, I was... was only announced a few weeks back with a beautiful teaser trailer, and comes from one of the minds behind Another Code and Hotel Dusk — Taisuke Kanasaki — along with the director of Another Code: Recollection, Maho Taguchi.

