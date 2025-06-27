If you enjoyed the Another Code: Recollection Switch remake, you might want to check out Arc System Works' next interactive game for the Switch 2.

It's called 'Dear me, I was...' and will launch on the eShop "this Summer". It's an interactive "textless" adventure and is being led by the director Maho Taguchi and art director Taisuke Kanasaki (Another Code / Hotel Dusk).

Taguchi mentions how this is a game "designed for adult women" aiming to help "you feel a bit more positive after playing".

The title also uses an animation technique known as rotoscoping. Here's a bit more about this from the official description, along with the story:

"Dear me, I was..." is an interactive adventure that lets you enjoy a story woven with beautiful visuals, fusing the vibrant watercolor style of Taisuke Kanasaki with rotoscoping technology. The lifelike characters are sure to deeply move your heart. "In this story, you will relive the life of a certain woman. Experience joy, sorrow, and growth through her ordinary and humble life. Witness the story she weaves in a life interconnected with others."

This game will be arriving for the Switch 2 in Summer 2025. Would you be interested in this title? Let us know in the comments.